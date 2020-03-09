Gavin Stenhouse & Gwendoline Yeo Join KUNG FU on The CW

Deadline reports that Gavin Stenhouse and Gwendoline Yeo have joined "Kung Fu" on The CW. The series is described as a reimagining of the 70s series.

Written by Christina M. Kim, the new Kung Fu sees a quarter-life crisis causing a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice - all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and now is targeting her.

Stenhouse plays Evan Hartley, a highly successful Assistant District Attorney who still has a soft spot for his first love, Nicky, when she returns home.

Yeo plays Zhilan, a cryptic woman with deep criminal ties and a mysterious connection to the Shaolin monastery where Nicky trained in Kung Fu. Her quest for power led her to murder Nicky's mentor, proving that she will be a determined and dangerous foe.

Stenhouse starred in "Black Mirror: San Junipero." He also was a series regular on "Allegiance." Yeo is best known for roles on "Desperate Housewives" and "American Crime."

Read the original story on Deadline.





