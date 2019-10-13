Gal Gadot Will Star in Holocaust Film IRENA SENDLER, From She and Her Husband's New Production Company

According to Deadline, Gal Gadot has formed a production company with her husband and producing partner Jaron Varsano called Pilot Wave. The first project to come out of the new company will be the Holocaust drama, Irena Sendler. Gadot will also star in the titular role.

The film is written by Justine Juel Gillmer, and will tell the true story of Irena Sendler, a Polish social worker, humanitarian and nurse in German-occupied Warsaw in World War II who served as a key figure in the Polish Underground movement. She helped care for and saved over 2500 Jewish children from being put into concentration camps. After being suspected of helping the children by the Gestapo, she was arrested and put into a camp where she was tortured for information.

In a statement, Gadot and Varsano said, "As producers, we want to help bring stories that have inspired us to life. Pilot Wave will create content that promotes the perspectives and experiences of unique people and produce impactful stories aimed at igniting the imagination."

Read more on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You