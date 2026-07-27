ABC to Announce Fall 2026 Premiere Dates for New Season

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ABC has shared plans for its fall premiere schedule, according to an announcement distributed by Disney Entertainment Television. The network's release outlines timing for its upcoming slate of programming, though specific show titles and dates were not detailed in the available materials.

ABC ANNOUNCES FALL 2026 PREMIERE DATES

Network Enters the Season Fresh Off Delivering 10 of the Top 20 Programs in Adults 18-49, More Than Any Other Broadcast Network

After receiving the most Emmy Award nominations across broadcast networks for a second consecutive year, ABC unveiled its fall 2026 premiere dates today, showcasing a lineup of hit reality shows, standout comedies and can't-miss dramas. The news comes following a successful season where ABC delivered 10 of the Top 20 programs in the 2025-2026 broadcast season across Adults 18-49, more than any other broadcast network.*

'Monday Night Football' returns on most Mondays beginning MONDAY, SEPT. 14 (Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs).

Coming off its epic Season 34, where it garnered a half billion votes from fans and scored its first Emmy nod for Outstanding Reality Competition Program in a decade, 'Dancing with the Stars' kicks off a two-night premiere event TUESDAY, SEPT. 15, followed at 10 p.m. by the second season of 'R.J. Decker.'

Wednesday nights bring a two-episode premiere of 'Scrubs' on SEPT. 30, followed by a two-episode premiere of 'Shark Tank.' Emmy Award-winning comedy 'Abbott Elementary' joins the night beginning OCT. 7 at 8:30 p.m., followed by the continuation of season five of 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' at 9:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 15, welcomes back the '9-1-1' franchise with flagship series '9-1-1' at 8 p.m., '9-1-1: Nashville' at 9 p.m., and then the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history, 'Grey's Anatomy,' at 10 p.m.

ABC News' top-rated newsmagazine '20/20,' anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts, returns FRIDAY, SEPT. 25, at 9 p.m., and the premiere of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' with Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White joins on FRIDAY, OCT. 2, at 8 p.m.

'College Football' kicks off SATURDAY, AUG. 29 (Alabama A&M vs. Howard). Sunday nights return SEPT. 27, with a two-episode premiere of 'America's Funniest Home Videos' at 7 p.m., followed by 'The Wonderful World of Disney,' kicking off the season with the world television premiere of 'Inside Out 2.'

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