GOOD GUY WITH A PUN Starring Julius Thomas III to Make East Coast Debut

Good Guy with a Pun, the award winning film starring Julius Thomas III (Hamilton, Scottsboro Boys, Primary Trust) will have its east coast premiere at the Stephen Colbert supported Montclair Film Festival. The event is happening on October 19th at 2:45 pm at the Weston Theater as part of the episodic shorts block. Thomas will be in attendance with co-star Zani Jones Mbayise and director Dmitry Milkin.

The film is about a former child star that lands a chance to revive his '90s sitcom after foiling a mass shooting.

Tickets can be purchased at https://montclairfilm.org/events/shorts-episodic-shorts/

