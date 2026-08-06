Cast Of Ryan Murphy's THE SHARDS Talks New 1980s-Set Drama On GMA

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The cast of Ryan Murphy's new drama series The Shards sat down with ABC News' Rhiannon Ally on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss the show, which transports viewers back to the 1980s. The conversation gave audiences a first look at how the cast approached bringing the era, and their characters, to life.

The interview centered on the show's period setting, with the cast offering insight into the story and tone Murphy has built into the new series. The appearance served as an early promotional stop for the drama, introducing GMA's audience to the cast ahead of the show reaching wider audiences.

The segment focused on what drew the cast to the project and how the 1980s backdrop shapes the series' world. Their remarks gave viewers a sense of the show's atmosphere and the creative choices behind setting the story in that decade.

The appearance aired as part of GOOD MORNING AMERICA's regular lineup of interviews with casts and creators behind new television projects, giving The Shards a national platform ahead of its rollout.

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