New THE SHARDS Trailer Warns: Real Friends Stab You in the Front

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





FX has debuted a third trailer for THE SHARDS, sharpening the show's tagline into a warning: real friends stab you in the front. The new footage leans further into the psychological tension simmering beneath the series' glamorous surface, teasing the fractures forming among its group of privileged teenagers as secrets and suspicion take hold.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. The series is set in 1980s Los Angeles and follows privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy and obsession, with something more sinister lurking beneath their insulated world.

The show's press rollout has expanded in recent weeks beyond trailers alone. Cast members have appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss recreating the look and feel of 1980s Los Angeles, and FX has also released a trailer for an official companion podcast hosted by Evan Ross Katz that promises deeper behind-the-scenes conversation with the ensemble.

This latest trailer follows FX's initial official trailer, which introduced the world of the series through its central cast. As detailed in that earlier report, THE SHARDS marks another collaboration between FX and Hulu, with the series set to premiere August 5 on both platforms.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...