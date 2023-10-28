GLUE TRAP To Have New York Premiere at Big Apple Film Festival

The screening will take place on Saturday, November 4.

By: Oct. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 2 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram
Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now Photo 3 Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now
Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film Photo 4 Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film

GLUE TRAP To Have New York Premiere at Big Apple Film Festival

Glue Trap, a SLOW BURN film about the horror of feeling stuck, will have its New York premiere at the Cinema Village at 5:30pm on Saturday, November 4 as part of the Big Apple Film Festival.

Glue Trap is a dark comedy horror film in the vein of Force Majeure meets Midsommar, or Funny Games with more jokes and less violence. Starring Brittany Bradford and Isaac W. Jay, the film follows a good couple in a bad place who go on a last-ditch cabin trip, but when an obnoxious third wheel arrives (Gloria Bangiola), they worry more than their relationship may be in danger.

Check out the trailer here. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the link below. The film runs 89 minutes. Q&A to follow. The film recently won Best Writing at HorrorFest International Film Festival and the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature at the Richmond International Film Festival.

GLUE TRAP is the feature debut from writer/director Justin Geldzahler, who was a consultant and contributing writer on the final season of HBO's Succession. In addition to making tons of short films, he has researched for and contributed to Euphoria (HBO), FOSSE/VERDON (FX), THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA (HBO), Respect (MGM), Outlander (Starz), and Fiddler On The Roof (MGM). Also one time Justin wrote an allegedly mean tweet that Larry KING was forced to read on Kimmel.

Brittany Bradford is an actress whose stage credits include Bernhardt/Hamlet (Broadway), The Comeuppance (Signature), Wedding Band (Obie Award Winner, TFANA), Fefu and Her Friends (TFANA), Mac Beth (Hunter theatre Project), Merrily We Roll Along (Roundabout/Fiasco Theater). TV/Film credits include Julia (HBO Max), The Watcher (Netflix), THE GILDED AGE (HBO), Dead Ringers (Amazon), FIRE COUNTRY (CBS), FEAR THE WALKING DEAD (AMC), NEW AMSTERDAM (NBC), and The Same Storm (dir. Peter Hedges). 

Isaac W. Jay is an actor and writer based in Los Angeles. His latest film/TV credits include Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+), The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV+), AMERICAN CRIME Story: Impeachment (FX), Head Count (Defiant Studios), and Flock of Four (Bristol Pictures). His theatre credits include the interactive play Witch! (Downtown Rep), Back Porch (Bluesteam Productions), Copenhagen (INTERACT), Death of a Salesman (INTERACT), Rope (Actor's Coop), The Merry Wives of Windsor (Shakespeare by the Sea), A Man for All Seasons (Actor's Coop), 12th Night (West Valley Playhouse), This is our Youth (Raven Theatre), Yesterday Again (World Premiere/SFBATCC Nom for best actor), and The Bacchae (World Premiere London.

Gloria Bangiola is a Brooklyn-based singer, actor, and teacher thrilled to make her feature debut in Glue Trap. She is a founding member of The New York Philharmonic Chorus and Vocala Ensemble. She recently made the semifinals of Mama's Next Big Act 2023 and premiered her new cabaret A Little Broad at Don't Tell Mama. Her albums Past the Willow and the Well and Fool's Gold are available on Spotify and Bandcamp. Favorite stage credits:  Julius Caesar (Soothsayer, Portia, Antony), Planned Obsolescence (Gwen), Make Her Happen (The Waitress), Brooklyn Baby (Wintergreen). Favorite opera credits: L'Elisir D'Amore (Adina), The Magic Flute (Papagena), and  Svadba (Lena)

Cast also includes Alex Warheit, Caroline Hertz, and Kasey Marr.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Chelsea Film Festivals Star-Studded Success Extends Access To Global Audiences Photo
Chelsea Film Festival's Star-Studded Success Extends Access To Global Audiences

This year's festival included the most expansive and compelling local, regional, national and international selection in its history, including THESE DAYS (first El Salvadoran NY feature film), THE DIRTY SOUTH starring Willa Holland and Dermot Mulroney, IBIZA BLUE (Spain), ADDICTED TO LIFE (MOME's grant recipient), and more.

2
LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween Episode Photo
LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween Episode

Led by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, whose love story is one for the ages, the special show will be filled with fabulous costumes, hilarious skits, music and dancing … but not to worry, there will be no bad blood. The 2023 Halloween special will feature over 50 elaborate costumes (in style) and celebrity guest cameos.

3
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month Photo
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month

Attesting to Brooks’ influence in the comedy and entertainment world is a host of notable celebrity figures including: Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Wanda Sykes, Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, Steven Spielberg, Sarah Silverman, David Letterman, Larry David, Jonah Hill, Judd Apatow, Sharon Stone, Brian Williams, Anthony Jeselnik, and more.

4
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBCs Tree-Lighting Special Photo
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's Tree-Lighting Special

Kelly Clarkson will not only host NBC’s iconic Christmas special, but also deliver festive performances – all from the historic NYC spot that is now also home to her eponymous talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will once again join the tree lighting for a special appearance. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer Video
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Video
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!