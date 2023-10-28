GLUE TRAP To Have New York Premiere at Big Apple Film Festival

Glue Trap, a SLOW BURN film about the horror of feeling stuck, will have its New York premiere at the Cinema Village at 5:30pm on Saturday, November 4 as part of the Big Apple Film Festival.

Glue Trap is a dark comedy horror film in the vein of Force Majeure meets Midsommar, or Funny Games with more jokes and less violence. Starring Brittany Bradford and Isaac W. Jay, the film follows a good couple in a bad place who go on a last-ditch cabin trip, but when an obnoxious third wheel arrives (Gloria Bangiola), they worry more than their relationship may be in danger.

Check out the trailer here. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the link below. The film runs 89 minutes. Q&A to follow. The film recently won Best Writing at HorrorFest International Film Festival and the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature at the Richmond International Film Festival.

GLUE TRAP is the feature debut from writer/director Justin Geldzahler, who was a consultant and contributing writer on the final season of HBO's Succession. In addition to making tons of short films, he has researched for and contributed to Euphoria (HBO), FOSSE/VERDON (FX), THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA (HBO), Respect (MGM), Outlander (Starz), and Fiddler On The Roof (MGM). Also one time Justin wrote an allegedly mean tweet that Larry KING was forced to read on Kimmel.

Brittany Bradford is an actress whose stage credits include Bernhardt/Hamlet (Broadway), The Comeuppance (Signature), Wedding Band (Obie Award Winner, TFANA), Fefu and Her Friends (TFANA), Mac Beth (Hunter theatre Project), Merrily We Roll Along (Roundabout/Fiasco Theater). TV/Film credits include Julia (HBO Max), The Watcher (Netflix), THE GILDED AGE (HBO), Dead Ringers (Amazon), FIRE COUNTRY (CBS), FEAR THE WALKING DEAD (AMC), NEW AMSTERDAM (NBC), and The Same Storm (dir. Peter Hedges).

Isaac W. Jay is an actor and writer based in Los Angeles. His latest film/TV credits include Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+), The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV+), AMERICAN CRIME Story: Impeachment (FX), Head Count (Defiant Studios), and Flock of Four (Bristol Pictures). His theatre credits include the interactive play Witch! (Downtown Rep), Back Porch (Bluesteam Productions), Copenhagen (INTERACT), Death of a Salesman (INTERACT), Rope (Actor's Coop), The Merry Wives of Windsor (Shakespeare by the Sea), A Man for All Seasons (Actor's Coop), 12th Night (West Valley Playhouse), This is our Youth (Raven Theatre), Yesterday Again (World Premiere/SFBATCC Nom for best actor), and The Bacchae (World Premiere London.

Gloria Bangiola is a Brooklyn-based singer, actor, and teacher thrilled to make her feature debut in Glue Trap. She is a founding member of The New York Philharmonic Chorus and Vocala Ensemble. She recently made the semifinals of Mama's Next Big Act 2023 and premiered her new cabaret A Little Broad at Don't Tell Mama. Her albums Past the Willow and the Well and Fool's Gold are available on Spotify and Bandcamp. Favorite stage credits: Julius Caesar (Soothsayer, Portia, Antony), Planned Obsolescence (Gwen), Make Her Happen (The Waitress), Brooklyn Baby (Wintergreen). Favorite opera credits: L'Elisir D'Amore (Adina), The Magic Flute (Papagena), and Svadba (Lena)

Cast also includes Alex Warheit, Caroline Hertz, and Kasey Marr.