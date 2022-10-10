Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GLASS ONION to Play Limited Release in Theaters Prior to Netflix Premiere

The film will screen in theaters this Thanksgiving, November 23.

Oct. 10, 2022  

Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery starring Daniel Craig will be released as a special sneak preview event for one week in theaters this Thanksgiving, November 23.

The premiere comes a full month before its release on Netflix December 23. Tickets can be purchased here.

"I'm over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal and Cinemark to get GLASS ONION in theaters for this ONE OF A KIND sneak preview. These movies are made to thrill audiences, and I can't wait to feel the energy of the crowd as they experience GLASS ONION. Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I'm excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film," says filmmaker Rian Johnson.

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

The cast also includes Leslie Odom Jr., Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Watch a teaser for the film here:

