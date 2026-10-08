GISELLE Streams on Marquee TV One Week After Teatro alla Scala Opening

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Marquee TV, a global streaming platform for dance, opera, theatre, classical music and fine art, has signed a three-performance content agreement with Rai TV, Italy's public service broadcaster and leading producer and distributor of audiovisual content, bringing celebrated productions from Italy's foremost cultural institutions to audiences worldwide.

The partnership launches with Teatro alla Scala's new 2025/26 production of 'Giselle', the Romantic ballet masterpiece choreographed by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot and revived by legendary prima ballerina Yvette Chauviré, which opened in Milan on 1 October and runs through 23 October. The production is available to Marquee TV subscribers worldwide today, 8 October, aligning with its premiere on Rai TV, creating a rare opportunity for international audiences to experience one of the season's most anticipated ballet events while it is still being performed at La Scala.

The partnership marks the first time Marquee TV has secured access to globally renowned stage performances so close to their theatrical premieres, significantly reducing the traditional gap between the stage and streaming audiences.

Alongside Giselle, the partnership includes two acclaimed productions that will now become available on demand for international audiences to enjoy wherever and whenever they choose: Teatro alla Scala's 2022 production of 'The Nutcracker', featuring Rudolf Nureyev's iconic choreography, will premiere on the platform on 26 November, while Puccini's 'Suor Angelica' from Teatro dell'Opera di Roma's celebrated 2025 staging will be available on the platform from 29 November.

Edward Humphrey, CEO, Marquee TV comments: 'We are delighted to partner with Rai TV to bring these exceptional productions to Marquee TV audiences around the world. The opportunity to offer Teatro alla Scala's current season production of Giselle just days after its stage premiere represents an important step forward in making world-class cultural performances more accessible to global audiences.' Humphrey continues: 'Alongside Giselle, we are equally excited to give subscribers on-demand access to outstanding productions from La Scala and Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, ensuring these remarkable performances can continue to reach and inspire audiences long after their original theatrical runs.'

The Rai International team comments: 'Our mission has always been to champion Italian excellence and culture, and by partnering with Marquee TV alongside our long-standing collaborators at La Scala, we are making certain that Italy's unparalleled operatic traditions break geographic barriers to inspire audiences globally.'

About Marquee TV

Marquee TV is a global streaming platform for arts and culture, home to hundreds of performances from the world's leading arts organisations, offering a curated selection of ballet, opera, theatre, classical music, dance, visual arts, and documentaries without advertising. Marquee TV is available worldwide via app stores and major TV platforms, and is the only arts streaming service on Amazon Prime Channels, accessible via iOS and Android apps, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire, Comcast X1, Cox, Roku, and Samsung. Described by the Financial Times as 'Netflix for the arts,' Marquee TV leads the next generation of premium niche streaming platforms. www.marquee.tv

About Rai TV

Rai – Radiotelevisione Italiana S.p.A. is Italy's national public broadcasting company and the leading media organization in the country. Owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Rai operates an extensive portfolio of television channels, radio stations, and digital platforms – including RaiPlay – delivering comprehensive public service programming that spans news, culture, entertainment, and sports. Headquartered in Rome, Rai is dedicated to reflecting and promoting Italian identity, language, and heritage both domestically and globally. www.rai.it

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