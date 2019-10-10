GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Hits Amazon Prime This Week

Just in time for Halloween, Gregory Blair's award-winning screwball comedy meets slasher spoof GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. The film has won handfuls of awards on the festival circuit: 'Best Feature Film,' 'Outstanding Horror/Comedy Feature,' 'Best Director of the Year' and more, including nine acting awards for the cast. Currently available only on DVD and Blu-ray, the Amazon Prime debut will be the premiere chance to see the film on VOD.

Beloved by audiences and critics alike, GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE is Blair's follow-up to his much-lauded DEADLY REVISIONS. His latest is a fast-paced, wacky spoof in the vein of Shaun of the Dead and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil. The fun begins when a friendly backyard gathering goes hilariously awry as an unexpected guest arrives. With a pickaxe. And an attitude.

Director Blair has talked about the film recently. He says of the Digital release: "we're excited to finally open the door and widen the audience through VOD." Blair also says of the changing Digital and home entertainment markets: "streaming has become the preferred home-viewing option and Amazon Prime is one of the leading platforms, so we thought that was a great place to start. But collectors will still want to get the DVD or Bluray, because we all know that physical media is the only way to guarantee you can watch the movie when you want, since streaming catalogues change all the time." GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE will be available in just a few days, on one of the largest Digital distributors currently online.

GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE is a PIX/SEE Productions film. It was released on DVD and Bluray through SGL Entertainment who will also be helming the VOD release. The film will be released on other VOD platforms closer to Christmas. Finally, the film stars Andy Gates ("Grimm"), Nichole Bagby ("On The Rocks"), Lise Hart (Deadly Revisions), Gregory Blair ("Love That Girl"), Dawna Lee Heising (Samurai Cop2: Deadly Vengeance), Matt Weinglass ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!") and David Leeper.

The official trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELkslgjz2hE

The film's official site: http://www.GardenPartyMassacreFilm.com

A Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GardenPartyMassacre

The GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Twitter page: https://twitter.com/GardnPrtyMasacr

Available on DVDs and Blurays now at: https://sglmoviestore.com/comedy/garden-party-massacre/





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You