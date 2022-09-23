Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GANGS OF LONDON to Return in AMC+ in November

GANGS OF LONDON to Return in AMC+ in November

The series will debut its much anticipated second season on Thursday, November 17 with two episodes.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

In a foreboding and high-octane trailer, AMC+ has announced the return of its lauded original series Gangs of London, which will debut its much anticipated second season on Thursday, November 17 with two episodes.

The critically-acclaimed, award-winning drama became an international sensation in its first season, with its shocking yet artfully-choreographed action scenes and stunt work. Following the premiere, one episode of the eight-part season will debut Thursdays on AMC+, AMC Networks' premium streaming bundle.

In the second season, a new, darker era of chaos and turbulent power struggles comes to London. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of season one, the map and soul of the city has been redrawn - the surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot Finch (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Humans, Mr. Malcolm's List) is now being forced to work for the Investors.

As the Investors look down on a city sliding into chaos, they decide enough is enough and bring in reinforcements to restore control. Old favorites and new players fight back against the new order, forcing sworn enemies to work together and family members to betray each other.

Returning cast includes: Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Orli Shuka (Save Me), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Brian Vernel (Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens), Narges Rashidi (Under the Shadow), Asif Raza Mir (Daaman) and Valene Kane (The Fall).

Joining the ensemble cast for season 2 include Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central), Jahz Armando, Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central), Salem Kali (Un Prophète) and Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice).

Gangs of London is created by Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery. Gangs of London is a Pulse Films production in association with SISTER for Sky Studios and AMC. Executive Producers are Thomas Benski, Jane Featherstone, Tom Butterworth, Corin Hardy, Helen Gregory, Gareth Evans, and Matt Flannery.

Series Executive Producer is Hugh Warren. Season 2 is directed by Corin Hardy, Marcela Said and Nima Nourizadeh. The series is written by Tom Butterworth, Lauren Sequeira, Danusia Samal, Rowan Athale, Meg Salter and co-written by Steve Searle.

Watch the trailer here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Bendigo Fletcher Announce New 'Wingding' EPBendigo Fletcher Announce New 'Wingding' EP
September 23, 2022

Shapeshifting on an axis between folk, alternative, country, and soul, Bendigo Fletcher’s lofty melodies soar above earthy instrumentation on Wingding. Charmed with psychedelic flourishes, yet tightly rooted in tried-and-true songcraft, the Louisville quintet continues to instantly transfix across the EP’s four tracks.
Billy Idol Releases 'The Cage' EPBilly Idol Releases 'The Cage' EP
September 23, 2022

The Cage EP, the new release from Billy Idol, is out now via Dark Horse Records. This new music follows Idol’s 2021 The Roadside EP, which received praise from fans and critics alike. As on The Roadside EP, Idol is joined on the new project by his longtime collaborator, co-writer and guitarist Steve Stevens. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
SPIRITED Movie Musical Starring Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Sets November Premiere DatesSPIRITED Movie Musical Starring Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Sets November Premiere Dates
September 23, 2022

The cast of the movie musical includes  Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock. The new film will feature music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, plus newcomers Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick. Check out new behind the scenes photos now!
JVKE Releases Debut Album 'this is what ___ feels like (Vol. 1-4)'JVKE Releases Debut Album 'this is what ___ feels like (Vol. 1-4)'
September 23, 2022

Written, recorded and produced entirely by JVKE and his brother ZVC in his Rhode Island home, the album is a collection of songs that document the life cycle of a relationship. Broken into 4 stages (falling in love, heartbreak, sadness, and falling out of love), JVKE crafted melodies, lyrics, and production to simulate the feelings described.
Sam Williams Releases New Song 'Blame 'Em Both'Sam Williams Releases New Song 'Blame 'Em Both'
September 23, 2022

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams has released the delicately scathing “Blame ‘Em Both”, another song from the forthcoming deluxe version of his celebrated debut, Glasshouse Children out via Mercury Nashville.  The expanded edition of the record, entitled Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown, includes six brand new tracks.