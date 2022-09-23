GANGS OF LONDON to Return in AMC+ in November

In a foreboding and high-octane trailer, AMC+ has announced the return of its lauded original series Gangs of London, which will debut its much anticipated second season on Thursday, November 17 with two episodes.

The critically-acclaimed, award-winning drama became an international sensation in its first season, with its shocking yet artfully-choreographed action scenes and stunt work. Following the premiere, one episode of the eight-part season will debut Thursdays on AMC+, AMC Networks' premium streaming bundle.

In the second season, a new, darker era of chaos and turbulent power struggles comes to London. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of season one, the map and soul of the city has been redrawn - the surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot Finch (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Humans, Mr. Malcolm's List) is now being forced to work for the Investors.

As the Investors look down on a city sliding into chaos, they decide enough is enough and bring in reinforcements to restore control. Old favorites and new players fight back against the new order, forcing sworn enemies to work together and family members to betray each other.

Returning cast includes: Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Orli Shuka (Save Me), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Brian Vernel (Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens), Narges Rashidi (Under the Shadow), Asif Raza Mir (Daaman) and Valene Kane (The Fall).

Joining the ensemble cast for season 2 include Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central), Jahz Armando, Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central), Salem Kali (Un Prophète) and Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice).

Gangs of London is created by Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery. Gangs of London is a Pulse Films production in association with SISTER for Sky Studios and AMC. Executive Producers are Thomas Benski, Jane Featherstone, Tom Butterworth, Corin Hardy, Helen Gregory, Gareth Evans, and Matt Flannery.

Series Executive Producer is Hugh Warren. Season 2 is directed by Corin Hardy, Marcela Said and Nima Nourizadeh. The series is written by Tom Butterworth, Lauren Sequeira, Danusia Samal, Rowan Athale, Meg Salter and co-written by Steve Searle.

Watch the trailer here: