Further Details Revealed About Upcoming THE FLASH Movie

Cast and creatives discussed the film at this weekend's DC Fandome.

Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Flash movie.

At the DC Fandome held on Saturday, director Andy Muschietti, actor Ezra Miller, writer Christina Hodson, and more came together to discuss the film, Gizmodo reports.

"The cinematic multiverse is going to be born out of this movie, born out of Barry's story," Hodson said.

"This movie, by opening the door that Flashpoint did in the comic, all of these stories and characters can start to collide," Miller said.

No title or release date has been announced for The Flash.

Read more on Gizmodo.

