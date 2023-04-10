French Riviera Film Festival Unveils 2023 Official Poster, Featuring Original Artwork Inspired By TO CATCH A THIEF

The fifth annual French Riviera Film Festival has unveiled the fest's 2023 official poster, featuring an original work of art titled To Catch A Thief (oil on canvas, 24x18 inches), created exclusively for the festival by New York City-based, impressionistic/abstract artist Cindy Shaoul.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the talented artist Cindy Shaoul, who created our 2022 poster titled Girl On The French Riviera," comments Muj. "To Catch A Thief by legendary director Alfred Hitchcock, is one of the most famous films made in the region, starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly, who later became Princess Grace of Monaco. We're delighted to honor the film in our 2023 poster."

"I loved painting this scene from To Catch a Thief, comments Shaoul. "So much of our history remains in these classic films which influence us today."

The fifth installment of the festival will take place once again at the Eden Hotel & Spa in Cannes, France on May 19 and 20, 2023 during the time of the Festival de Cannes. The annual festival celebrates short film and short-form content from around the globe and features the works of filmmakers from more than 20 countries in the categories of drama, comedy, documentary, sci-fi/horror, animation, experimental, music video, lifestyle/fashion, microshort and experimental.

The 2023 edition will be a hybrid event, with finalist films being available to view worldwide via the Sparq platform, the festival's official streaming partner. https://frff.sparqfest.live FRFF will also feature the sixth annual Global Entertainment Showcase, scheduled for May 20, 2023. More details to be announced soon.

Event partners include Eden Hotel & Spa, Bel-Air Fine Art, Chateau de Berne, filmfestivals.com, The Good Gin, Cardinal du Four Armagnac, Just Cinema, and Sparq.

The final submission DEADLINE on Film Freeway is April 11, 2023 at: https://filmfreeway.com/frenchrivierafilmfestival

FRFF's Advisory Board includes Michael Benoraya, founder, International Film Trust; Bruno Chatelin, COO, filmfestivals.com (also on festival jury), Emmy Award-winning actor Vincent De Paul; Larry Namer, president/CEO, Metan Global Entertainment Group, Ana B. Remos, vice president, editorial director & founder, azureazure.com (also on festival jury), Dr. Laura Wilhelm, founder/principal, LauraWil Intercultural (also on festival jury), and Daphna Edwards Ziman, president, Cinémoi USA. Jury members include Rehna Azim, awards editor, Movie Marker; Lena Basse, journalist, Hollywood Foreign Press Association; Claude Brickell, filmmaker, screenwriter and educator; Anna Marie de la Fuente; Giovanni Menicocci, Mauxa.com, Daily Bloid, James Prestige, publisher, Close-Up Culture; Tshombe Sampson, entertainment lawyer; Eileen Tasca, managing director, Alien Films & Task Films; and Sue Vicory, founder, Heartland Films and womendocumentaryfilmmakers.com.

First launched in 2019 during the time period of the Cannes Film Festival, FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms. Each year, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the world to participate in the two-day, by invitation only event that includes screenings, gala receptions and a closing awards ceremony. Attendees and participants include filmmakers, industry executives, celebrities, media and influencers.

About Cindy Shaoul

Inspired by whimsey and purity of the feminine form, Cindy Shaoul is known for her impressionistic and abstract style. She is best recognized for her series 'Brides', 'Dripping Dots' and 'Hearts', as well as her 'Plein-Air' street scenes of quintessential New York locations. Shaoul's works can be found in various private and corporate collections worldwide. Since her first group show at Parsons School of Design in 2009, her work has been showcased internationally - from Italy to South Korea - and shown at various art fairs nationwide, including Miami, Palm Beach, Dallas, and New York. Shaoul has had numerous solo exhibitions and garnered the attention of notable celebrities such as Emma Roberts, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Catherine Deneuve and John Malkovich. She is currently represented by Lilac Gallery, Peanut Gallery and Lerebours Antiques.

Cloud 21 PR International and Kultura PR International have produced numerous industry special events, including the annual "Global Entertainment Showcase" during the Cannes Film Festival and Marché du Film, the annual "Production Without Borders" event during AFM, the annual Indie Entertainment Showcase in Park City, Utah, and "A Salute to Akira Kurosawa" with China's Jinke Entertainment in Cannes in 2017, plus many others. Most recently, they produced the very successful virtual "3rd Annual Global Entertainment Showcase" held during the online Marché du Film. The companies have co-produced events and worked with top entertainment and technology brands, including Cinando, Creative Coalition, Davines North America, E! Entertainment Television, ECU Film Festival, Eurocinema, Euromed, FlixSnip, Maverick Entertainment, Metan Global Entertainment Group, Oculus, Sony Interactive, Vesilind, 8K Miles Media Group, plus many others.

Photos/Video Courtesy of FRFF.