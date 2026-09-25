French Montana & Max B Release DON IN MY CITY PT. 2 From COKE BOYS 7

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

French Montana and Max B have released their newest single 'Don In My City Pt. 2' with Jayy V Vondon. The track marks the second release off highly anticipated upcoming album Coke Boys 7, the final chapter in the duo's longtime creative partnership, giving fans another preview of the upcoming project.

'Don In My City Pt. 2' comes on the heels of French's recent collaboration with Max B, Fenix Flexin, and Purps On The Beat for track 'Run It Up' with an official music video out now.

Coke Boys 7 is expected to feature 16–18 new tracks, bringing the pair back together under the Coke Boys banner, building on a shared history that has helped define their sound and earned them a devoted following. With more music on the way, Coke Boys 7 puts French and Max's chemistry at the center of the next chapter.

French and Max B haven't slowed down this summer, with the release of their hit single 'Ever Since U Left Me'. 'Ever Since U Left Me' has already generated 300M+ global streams, French recently marked his third No. 1 record with the hit song 'Minx In Miami' featuring Rick Ross and Max B, further cementing its impact across radio and culture. French recently graced the cover of Rolling Stone Canada on September 10th. He was one of the ambassadors of Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund on 9/11 participating in their day of fundraising.

This summer, French and Max B performed 'Ever Since U Left Me' at the BET Awards as well as 'Minx In Miami' with Rick Ross. Nominated for Best Group, their BET Awards appearance marked another major milestone in the rollout of Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers, which was released on May 22. The project features appearances from YE, Rick Ross, Chinx, Ron Isley, and Chase Belly, showcasing French and Max's versatility and continued influence as pioneers of the melodic sound that helped shape modern hip-hop. French Montana was recently featured in FIFA's 2026 World Cup Album alongside 21 Savage and Nataniel Cano for the single 'Three Nations.'

The duo is nominated for Best Collaboration for hit single 'Ever Since U Left Me' at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

About French Montana

French Montana is a Diamond certified, GRAMMY-nominated rapper, producer, and songwriter whose global vision has helped redefine the modern sound of hip-hop. Blending East Coast lyricism with melodic crossover appeal and international influence, he has built a career that transcends borders, cultures, and genres. He made his major-label debut with the platinum-certified Excuse My French, delivering era-defining records like 'Pop That' featuring Drake and 'Ain't Worried About Nothin,' which cemented his status as one of New York's most culturally influential voices. He later rose to worldwide prominence with the Diamond-certified smash 'Unforgettable,' followed by cultural mainstays like 'No Stylist' and multi-platinum albums including Jungle Rules and Montana. Now operating independently, he continues to evolve, with his latest hit single 'Ever Since You Left Me' emerging as a defining summer anthem gaining momentum across U.S. and international markets. In December 2025, French Montana further solidified his global stature by headlining the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Rabat, Morocco, performing alongside Nigerian superstar Davido. Beyond music, he is a committed philanthropist, entrepreneur, and storyteller. His documentary For Khadija, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was co-executive produced by Drake, offered an intimate look at his upbringing and immigrant journey. As the first hip-hop ambassador for Global Citizen, he has helped raise over $226 million toward healthcare initiatives across Africa and was honored at the Pencils of Promise Gala for his impact. He also founded NAQI Healthcare, a private in-home detox and recovery service operating across multiple states.

About Max B

Max B, born Charley Wingate, is a Harlem-born rapper, songwriter, and cultural icon widely recognized as one of the pioneers of melodic street rap and the creator of the 'wave' movement that influenced a generation of artists including French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie, and Kanye West. After serving 17 years in prison, Max B was officially released in November 2025 and immediately reemerged as one of New York hip hop's most talked-about comeback stories. Now signed to Defiant Records, Max B is actively rebuilding his legacy while introducing a new era of music and cultural storytelling. His return has already generated major momentum through interviews, live performances, viral online moments, and the release of new music alongside longtime collaborator French Montana. In 2026, Max B and French Montana are preparing for the release of 'Wave Gods 2: Cosmo Brothers' through Defiant Records. Their recent music releases have continued generating strong fan engagement and renewed industry attention. Known to fans as 'The Silver Surfer' and 'The Wave God,' Max B remains one of the most influential figures in modern New York rap culture.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 16 Hrs 40 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me