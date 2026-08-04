FRENCH MONTANA, MAX B Reunite on New Single CHEAT CODE Ahead of Album

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French Montana and Max B have released a new collaboration titled CHEAT CODE, marking the latest chapter in the duo's ongoing musical partnership. The track serves as the first single from Montana's upcoming disco-inspired album NIGHT TO REMEMBER. Alongside the song's release, an official performance video for CHEAT CODE premiered on YouTube.

3x Grammy-nominated, diamond-certified global music superstar French Montana reunites with longtime collaborator and hip-hop pioneer Max B for their latest single, 'Cheat Code.' Building on the undeniable chemistry that has fueled some of the duo's biggest recent records, the new release marks another chapter in one of hip-hop's most anticipated reunions and sets the stage for their highly anticipated new disco inspired album Night To Remember, out on August 21st. The official performance video for 'Cheat Code' premiered on YouTube at 12:00 PM EST, giving fans a visual companion to the latest release.

This new single follows one of Montana and Max B's biggest summers to date with breakout single 'Ever Since U Left Me,' which has become a cultural phenomenon, generating more than 50 million global streams across all versions, 23 million YouTube views, 272 million TikTok views, and over 570,000 Shazams. The record recently received a remix featuring rap icon Lil Kim which followed the iconic collaboration with ESPN for 'Ever Since U Left Me' (The Knicks Edition) honoring the New York Knicks NBA Finals run leading them to their victory. French also celebrated his third No. 1 record with 'Minx In Miami' featuring Rick Ross and Max B, continuing his run as one of hip-hop's most successful independent artists.

French and Max B have continued to reign New York City this summer with high-profile performances, including standout appearances headlining Summer Jam and the BET Awards, where they performed both 'Ever Since U Left Me' and 'Minx In Miami,' as well as performances at American Dream Mall, the Morocco vs. Brazil FIFA match and the FIFA Fan Fest in Toronto. Montana also recently appeared as a presenter at the ESPY Awards, further expanding his mainstream presence at the intersection of music, sports, and entertainment. 'Cheat Code' arrives on the heels of Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers, the duo's collaborative project featuring appearances from YE, Rick Ross, Chinx, Ron Isley, and Chase Belly. French Montana and Max B continue to build on a year defined by chart success, cultural moments, and the resurgence of one of New York hip-hop's most influential creative partnerships.

NIGHT TO REMEMBER is set to arrive in the coming weeks, continuing the recent run of collaborations between French Montana and Max B.

Photo Credit: Garrett Bruce



Photo Credit: Garrett Bruce

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