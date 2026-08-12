French Canadian Trio Dionée to Release Avant-Garde Album MILLE-FEUILLES

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French Canadian trio Dionée is set to release MILLE-FEUILLES, an album that draws on chamber music, metal textures, drone, post-rock, and electroacoustic sound to create what has been described as a cinematic musical journey. The release features oboe, accordion, and electric bass alongside a range of electronic instruments and effects.

MILLE-FEUILLES is described as somewhere between Black Sabbath and Morton Feldman, blending the lyricism of chamber music with metal textures, the simplicity of drone and post-rock, and the abstraction of electroacoustic music.

With Mille-feuilles, the trio—featuring a richly varied instrumentation—delivers a striking, orchestral-sounding work in which oboe, accordion, and electric bass engage in dialogue with a wide array of electronic instruments and effects.

The album is set for release on 14 August 2026.

MILLE-FEUILLES will be issued on blue vinyl in a gatefold sleeve designed by Belgian illustrator Marnix Everaert, with the trio comprised of Clarisse Bériault on oboe, acoustic bass, and effects, Eric Normand on electric bass, beatbox, oscillators, and effects, and Robin Servant on diatonic accordion, synthesizers, and effects.

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