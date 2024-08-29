Freeform Unveils '31 Nights of Halloween' Lineup Including BEETLEJUICE and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grab your pumpkin spice lattes because Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” returns for a frightfully delightful lineup of Halloween favorites that will keep viewers entranced all month long.

Eerily epic Halloween films ranging from classics like “Casper,” “Beetlejuice,” “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Edward Scissorhands” to modern fan favorites like 2023’s “Haunted Mansion” (broadcast debut), “Cruella” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” fill Freeform’s beloved lineup.

Dastardly double features include “Hocus Pocus”/”Hocus Pocus 2” (broadcast debut), “Monsters Inc.”/”Monsters University” and “The Incredibles”/”The Incredibles 2.”

Timeless favorites include the Freeform premieres of “Arachnophobia,” “Something Wicked This Way Comes,” “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” and “Muppets From Space.”

Tim Burton fans, rejoice! THE LINEUP features a marathon of Tim Burton’s ghoulishly grand films on Sunday, Oct. 13, including 2019’s live-action “Dumbo,” “Frankenweenie” and “Dark Shadows,” among other classics.

In need of a good binge session? Season one of the Disney+ hit series “Goosebumps” will air in its entirety on Friday, Oct. 25.

Last year’s event reached 24 million viewers, and Freeform ranked as a Top 5 cable entertainment network among Adults 18-34 (#2) and Adults 18-49 (#5).**

So take a peek inside the cauldron to experience a month’s worth of opportunities to watch all of these spine-chilling films and shows. It’s Halloween time! Below is a night-by-night list of the programming airing during “31 Nights of Halloween”:

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Lineup

Tuesday, Oct. 1

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Wednesday, Oct. 2

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia” – Freeform Premiere

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Thursday, Oct. 3

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

Friday, Oct. 4

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 5

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023) – World Television Premiere

11:30 p.m EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

Sunday, Oct. 6

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2” – World Television Premiere

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Monday, Oct. 7

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

Tuesday, Oct. 8

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Wednesday, Oct. 9

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Mansion”

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated)

7:10 p.m. EDT / PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Encanto” (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Oct. 10

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus” - Pop N’ Knowledge

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice” – Pop N’ Knowledge

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

Friday, Oct. 11

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996) (Disney Animated)

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Something Wicked This Way Comes” – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 13

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Black Cauldron” (Disney Animated)

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Dumbo” (2019) (Live Action) – Tim Burton Marathon

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”

Monday, Oct. 14

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Incredibles 2” (Disney-Pixar)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Pop N’ Knowledge

6:50 p.m. EDT / PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Thursday, Oct. 17

11:00 am. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me 2”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me 3”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Muppets From Space” – Freeform Premiere

Friday, Oct. 18

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 19

7:30 a.m. EDT / PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

1:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

Sunday, Oct. 20

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

9:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:50 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Dark Shadows” (2012)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Monday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice Through The Looking Glass”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Tuesday, Oct. 22

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

7:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Wednesday, Oct. 23

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

Thursday, Oct. 24

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

5:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus” – Pop N’ Knowledge

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

Friday, Oct. 25

1:30-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps” (2023) – Season One Marathon

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

Saturday, Oct. 26

8:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)

12:25 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Oct. 27

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

Monday, Oct. 28

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Incredibles 2” (Disney-Pixar)

8:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Tuesday, Oct. 29

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Wednesday, Oct. 30

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)

Thursday, Oct. 31 – HALLOWEEN

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

All programming is subject to change.

Photo credit: Disney

