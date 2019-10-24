Freeform Cancels CLOAK AND DAGGER

According to The Hollywood Reporter, FreeForm has canceled Marvel's "Cloak and Dagger" after two seasons.

Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana and Ally Maki were the leading actors in the drama.

"We are so proud of Marvel's Cloak & Dagger and the trailblazing stories this series told," FreeForm said in a statement. "We are also grateful to our incredible talent Oliva Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. We'd like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons and are we are hopeful that we can find another project together."

Here is the official description of Cloak & Dagger from Marvel:

Tyrone Johnson and Tandy Bowen are Cloak and Dagger, crime-fighting team and Light and Darkness incarnate. These partners once lived on the outskirts - as runaway teens they embraced vigilantism after their powers activated through experimental drugs. Their relationship is symbiotic: Cloak's ability to summon and enter the Darkforce Dimension is counteracted by the psionic light Dagger emits.



