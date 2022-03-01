Frank Grillo Joins Harvey Keitel in HARD MATTER Film

Wonderfilm Media announced that their previously announced feature, Hard Matter, has added Frank Grillo to the already announced stellar cast, which includes Harvey Keitel.

Hard Matter is a taught, edge of your seat, action thriller set in a new AMERICA DIVIDED by quadrants, in which a power hungry corporation has taken over the conventional prison system and replaced it with a system of deadly watches. Criminals are the new law enforcers that carry out all forms of capital punishment in order to regain their place in society.

Justin Price is directing from a script he wrote. The film is being produced by Wonderfilm's Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon, alongside Latavius Powell and Justin Price of Powell and Price Productions. The film is being executive produced by Richard Salvatore.

"Having just recently wrapped our film Lamborghini, with Frank as the lead, we are so amazed by what he brings to the screen and we couldn't be any more excited to have him in Hard Matter," said Wonderflm's Saxon and Bowler.

Hard Matter is currently shooting in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Grillo is best known for his performances in the Captain America and Purge franchises, Kingdom, Boss Level, and Cop Shop. He most recently wrapped as the title character on the Wonderfilm biopic Lamborghini, based on the LIFE STORY of Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini.

Grillo is repped by Creative Arts Agency, Management 360, Paul Hastings and 42West.

Wonderfilm Media recently wrapped the supernatural horror LULLABY directed by John Leonetti (Anabelle), with Alcon, in Toronto. The film is set for a major release next October.

Upcoming Wonderfilm Media projects include the just wrapped Morgan Freeman, Cole Houser film, Muti; and, the just wrapped Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Olga Kurylenko feature White Elephant. Wonderfilm is also developing the highly coveted Steve McQueen biopic as a limited series based on Marshall Terrill's book, "A Tribute To The KING of Cool".