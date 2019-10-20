Francis Ford Coppola Defends Martin Scorsese's Comments on Marvel Films; Calls Them 'Despicable'

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, director Martin Scorsese has been facing backlash over his derogatory comments about Marvel films.

"I don't see them," he said. "I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

Now, Francis Ford Coppola is giving his two cents on the matter, according to Yahoo! News.

"When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he's right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration," he said.

He even went on to call Marvel films "despicable."

Coppola is best known for directing The Godfather series, Apocalypse Now, The Great Gatsby, The Rainmaker, and many more. His next project is Megalopolis.

Read more on Yahoo! News.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You