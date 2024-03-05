Fox Renews CRIME SCENE KITCHEN For Season 3 With Joel McHale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FOX whisks up a third season of the baking mystery competition Crime Scene Kitchen, it was announced TODAY by Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment.

Season Three of the popular FOX food franchise Crime Scene Kitchen is scheduled to premiere during the upcoming 2024-2025 season, with Joel McHale returning as host and executive producer and chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp returning as celebrity judges.

In the culinary guessing game, bakers must decode and decipher what type of dessert was made with only crumbs, food trails and humorous hints as clues, and then teams must recreate the tasty treat, attempting to best capture its original form and flavor in order to win a $100,000 grand prize.

Regarding the renewal, Wallach said, “Crime Scene Kitchen is a fun, fresh show with an entirely original mix of culinary sleuthing and brilliant baking that the whole family can enjoy. Joel, Curtis and Yolanda's irresistible chemistry have made CRIME SCENE KITCHEN a clear fan favorite, and we're excited to bring a new season to the table.”

In Crime Scene Kitchen's freshman season, it was Summer 2021's #1 new series, while Season Two averaged 2.5 million multi-platform viewers, up +130% from Live + Same Day.

Crime Scene Kitchen is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Fly on THE WALL Entertainment. Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and McHale are executive producers. Conrad Green serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Viewers will be able to tune in to Season Three of Crime Scene Kitchen on Hulu, Fox.com, On Demand and FOX's streaming platform, Tubi. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

About Fly on THE WALL Entertainment

Fly on THE WALL Entertainment (FOTW), co-founded by Emmy Award-winning producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, is responsible for creating and producing successful and critically acclaimed unscripted series and specials, totaling over 10,000 hours of live and taped programming, including 25 seasons of the hit summer series Big Brother, three seasons of Celebrity Big Brother, and the acclaimed holiday spinoff, BB Reindeer Games on CBS.

Along with creating the original international format Million Dollar Mile with Lebron James, FOTW has worked across multiple networks and platforms producing hits that include Hollywood Houselifts with Jeff Lewis and Flip or Flop Atlanta. This Unscripted powerhouse is behind such groundbreaking live events and livestream specials, as Taylor Swift - Lover's Lounge, Katy Perry: Witness World Wide, Will Smith: The Jump, Bear Witness, Take Action and The Creator Games with Mr. Beast.

About FOX Entertainment

With a legacy spanning nearly 40 years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world's most recognizable media brands and a prolific content producer across its iconic broadcast network and both owned and third-party streaming platforms. Known for its independent, innovative spirit and provocative, groundbreaking storytelling, the company was reinvented in 2019 with the formation of FOX Entertainment.

While maintaining its leadership in broadcast television (9-1-1: Lone Star, The Simpsons, The Floor, The Cleaning Lady, Hell's Kitchen, LEGO Masters), the company is building a portfolio of businesses and library of owned original content. To date, FOX Entertainment's long-term growth strategy has included the acquisitions of award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment (Bob's Burgers, The Great North, Krapopolis, Grimsburg), entertainment platform TMZ (TMZ Investigates), and global production studio MarVista Entertainment (The Way Home), as well as the formation of the culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global (Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, Idiot Sandwich) in partnership with Gordon Ramsay.

The company also established its in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment (The Masked Singer, We Are Family, America's Most Wanted, Snake Oil, I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune), FOX Entertainment Studios (Animal Control) to develop scripted content, and worldwide content sales unit FOX Entertainment Global.