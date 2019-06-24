Food Network Celebrates Summer Charleston-Style with Kardea Brown's Fresh Southern Dishes in Brand-New Series

Born and raised on the Sea Islands of Charleston, South Carolina, cook and caterer Kardea Brown grew up in a big family with a love for food, especially the cherished recipes they passed down from generation to generation. She began cooking as a child in her grandmother's kitchen, where she learned to make the traditional dishes of the region. In Delicious Miss Brown, Kardea shares THE FAMILY events, culture and recipes close to her heart - including Sunday supper after crabbing on the dock, a low country boil at the beach and shrimp boating to prepare for the ultimate Shrimp Fest. The brand-new series premieres Sunday, July 28th at 11:30am (all times ET/PT) on Food Network.

"Delicious Miss Brown is the perfect show for summer - the recipes are just right for a SUNNY DAY grilling outdoors or a fresh seafood meal by the water," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "Kardea's personality is as irresistible as her food and our viewers are sure to enjoy getting to know her."

Kardea Brown is a contemporary Southern cook born in Charleston, South Carolina. She is of Gullah/Geechee descent, a term used to describe a distinct group of African Americans living in the coastal areas of South Carolina and Georgia who have managed to preserve much of their West African language, culture and cuisine. Kardea created the pop-up New Gullah Supper Club, where the menu pays homage to the dishes her grandmother and mother passed down to her. She is host of Food Network's upcoming series Cupcake Championship and has appeared on Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped Junior, Cooks vs. Cons, Family Food Showdown and Farmhouse Rules.

Viewers can go behind-the-scenes with Kardea in a series of exclusive interviews and culinary challenges on Food Network's Facebook and Instagram pages and share favorite dishes on social media using #DeliciousMissBrown. Fans can also get closer to Kardea's kitchen on the South Carolina coast and find her recipes and videos at FoodNetwork.com/DeliciousMissBrown.

