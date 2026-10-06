Focus Features Acquires OUTSIDE MAN Starring Ice Cube and Tommy Lee Jones

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Focus Features has acquired worldwide rights to Academy Award-winning filmmaker Brian Helgeland's OUTSIDE MAN, starring Ice Cube and Tommy Lee Jones, from Teton Ridge Entertainment. Universal Pictures International will handle international distribution for the studio. The film is expected to start production in November.

OUTSIDE MAN, written and directed by Helgeland, is produced by Jillian Share and Jen Gorton of Teton Ridge Entertainment; Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz of Cube Vision; Bill Gerber; and executive produced by Brian Helgeland; Justin Bursch; Madeleine Moore for Teton Ridge Entertainment; and Ben Hurwitz for Cube Vision.

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When former Chicago mob enforcer Ruben Bowman (Ice Cube) is released from prison, he is a man intent on changing his life. Disappearing into rural Texas, he finds work under a skilled furniture craftsman and retired Texas Ranger Gus Wanamaker (Tommy Lee Jones). As Ruben and Gus form an unlikely friendship, that bond is jeopardized when both men's pasts threaten to catch up with them.

Focus' 2026 and beyond slate spans a variety of films for every audience, including Curry Barker's historic, record-breaking Obsession debut that has gone on to become Focus' highest grossing film of all time; Werwulf, continuing the studio's ongoing collaboration with acclaimed horror director Robert Eggers, releasing on Christmas Day; Elsinore from Simon Stone starring Andrew Scott in a deeply emotional and profound performance; Georgia Oakley's fresh take on Jane Austen's beloved classic, Sense and Sensibility; Sarah Polley's The Bell Jar starring Billie Eilish in her debut feature role; Anything But Ghosts, Curry Barker's highly anticipated follow up to Obsession; Occupant from Josh Giuliano; comedies 42.6, starring Andy Samberg and Annette Bening, and Mike Birbiglia's Old Friends New Friends, and more.

Through film and television, Teton Ridge Entertainment creates stories that celebrate the spirit of the American West and all that it represents. It is a division of Teton Ridge, which comprises Americana-focused properties in the sports, media, entertainment and lifestyle spaces. Teton Ridge Entertainment recently received a full-series order from Netflix for Lonesome Dove, Larry McMurtry's Pulitzer Prize-winning epic, with East of Eden's Zoe Kazan and Jeb Stuart set to adapt. Other high-profile iconic Western IP acquisitions for Teton Ridge Entertainment include High Noon, from film icon Stanley Kramer; Louis L'Amour's beloved bestseller 'Fallon'; and the life rights of legendary, Academy Award-winning actor John Wayne.

CubeVision has produced the Oscar-nominated and box office hit Straight Outta Compton, along with many franchises that include Friday, Barbershop, Are We There Yet? and Ride Along, and many other films. Upcoming projects include Ride Along 3 at Universal, Are They Gone Yet? at Skydance Sports, and Last Friday at Skydance. In total, Ice Cube and CubeVision films have grossed over 1 billion dollars at the box office.

Helgeland is represented by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Ice Cube is represented by Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole and UTA. Jones is represented by CAA, Viewpoint and Jacobson, Russell, Saltz, Nassim & De La Torre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 06 Hrs 53 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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