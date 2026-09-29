Florence Pugh Turns Phone Autofill Suggestions Into a Dramatic Monologue With Jimmy Fallon
The actress and host each picked random suggested words and performed the resulting nonsense as theatrical readings.
Florence Pugh sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for a game called Dramatic Autofill, in which the two took turns tapping through the suggested words on an iPhone keyboard and then performing the resulting strings of text as overwrought dramatic monologues.
The format stripped away any script or preparation, leaving Pugh and Fallon to build sentences word by word from whatever the phone's predictive text served up, then commit to reading the nonsensical results aloud with full theatrical gravity. The bit relies on the gap between the mundane, algorithm-generated phrases and the seriousness of the delivery for its comedy.
The segment gave Pugh a chance to show off comic timing outside a traditional sit-down interview format, leaning into exaggerated pauses and inflection to sell lines that were assembled essentially at random. Fallon took his own turn at the game as well, trading monologues back and forth with Pugh over successive rounds.
The full episode is part of Fallon's regular lineup of games and sketches mixed with celebrity guests on NBC's late-night slot.
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