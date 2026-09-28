Jimmy Fallon and Tariq Battle to Hike Water Balloons at Rams, Broncos QBs
The game turns center snaps into a wet target practice challenge between two competitors.
Jimmy Fallon squared off against Tariq in a football themed game segment on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, with both competitors trying to hike water balloons into the mouths of the starting quarterbacks for the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos. The bit, called Hike the Hole, turned the football center snap into a target based challenge built around soaking cutout depictions of the two teams' signal callers.
The game format gave Fallon and Tariq a chance to trade good natured competition rather than conversation, relying on physical comedy and the messiness of water balloons rather than a sit down interview. Each round centered on accuracy, with the two attempting to land balloons directly into the open mouths positioned to represent the Rams and Broncos quarterbacks ahead of the teams' matchup.
The segment kept its focus tightly on the head to head contest, with the football tie in providing the framework for the game rather than any broader discussion of the sport or the teams involved. The Rams and Broncos matchup served mainly as the hook for the segment's premise, with the competition itself carrying the bit from start to finish.
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