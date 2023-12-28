Final Episode of BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Now Streaming

The final episode of Brat Loves Judy: THE BABY Special is now streaming on WE tv.

For three seasons, we’ve followed the dynamic duo that is Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, through the ups and downs of their engagement, wedding, and pregnancy. Now, they’re taking us on their most intimate journey yet…bringing home their baby!

The final episode of Brat Loves Judy: THE BABY Special, airs tonight, Thursday, December 28 at 9pm ET on WE tv.

On the final episode of Brat Loves Judy: THE BABY Special, Brat and Judy prepare for True’s christening.

Watch the sneak peek here: