Filmmakers Behind New OASIS Reunion Documentary Detail Band's Comeback Story

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Filmmakers Will Lovelace, Dylan Southern and Steven Knight appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss their new documentary chronicling Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how the project came together around the British rock band's comeback.

The conversation centered on the making of the film itself, with Lovelace, Southern and Knight walking through the process of documenting Oasis' return to the stage. The trio spoke about capturing both the tour and the larger narrative of a band reuniting after years of separation, giving viewers insight into how they approached telling that story on screen.

Much of the discussion focused on the significance of the reunion for Oasis and its fans, with the filmmakers framing the documentary as a record of a moment long awaited by audiences who followed the band's history. The Live '25 tour itself served as the backdrop for the film, with the GOOD MORNING AMERICA segment highlighting how the project traces that comeback.

The appearance gave the filmmakers a platform to preview elements of the documentary ahead of its release, touching on specific moments from the tour that shaped the final film and the challenges of documenting a reunion of that scale for a global fan base.

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