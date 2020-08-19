Feature Film KURT Adds Laurissa Romain to Cast

The film tells the story of the rise and demise of one model's career through the eyes of a famous yet fading photographer.

The upcoming feature film "Kurt" about the rise and demise of one model's career through the eyes of a famous yet fading photographer, has added Laurissa Romain to its cast in the role of Veronica.

The film also stars starring Matthew Lawrence, Granit Lahu, Gabriela Quezada Bloomgarden, Ashleigh Sharpe Chestnut and Ethan Slater.

"Kurt" is being developed by Sonder Pictures, Directed by Mike Perrone and Written by Mike Perrone and Christopher De La Rosa.

Laurissa was Nominated for Best Lead Actress at NICE International Film Festival 2020 for the Short Film, "You Were Always"



She will be seen in Spike Lee's upcoming, "Son of the South" as Brenda Travis, one of the Freedom Riders. She recently guest starred on season two of the hit Netflix Series, "The Politician." Her other film work includes, Chris Rock's "Top Five." She has also been seen on the TBS series "Are We There Yet".

Her stage work includes the Tony-winning revival of South Pacific on Broadway, The Actors Fund benefit reading of Neil LaBute's "A Dark, Dark House", "Oswald the Musical", the Origin Irish Theatre Festival's "The 8th" and The GR42 Sings Music of "In The Heights" celebrating the music of Lin Manuel Miranda. Her other concert work includes, Broadway Sessions, Rockers on Broadway, Broadway Sings Alanis and Holiday Harmony.

