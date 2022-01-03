Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fast Moving French Action Series, O.P.J. to Have Season 2 Premiere on TV5MondeUSA

In Season 2, the characters in the series O.P.J. find themselves on Reunion Island for new investigations in the French overseas territories.

Jan. 3, 2022  

Clarissa, a police captain from Réunion Island, is a squad commander in a working-class neighborhood of Nouméa, New Caledonia. Smart, stubborn, and a vital member of her squad, she's also a widow, raising two teenagers by herself. After a first season set in New Caledonia, the characters in the series O.P.J. find themselves on Reunion Island for new investigations in the French overseas territories.

The new season promises chases through sugarcane plantations, hard-hitting arrests, and incredible landscapes. This thrilling series stars: Yaëlle Trulès (Cut), Antoine Stip (Cut), Nathan Dellemme (Innocente), Marielle Karabeu, Hindra Armede, Marion Campan, Robert Plagnol, and Toussaint Marinetti.

TV5MONDE is the global French language entertainment network, broadcasting 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without commercial interruptions. TV5MONDE USA is a premium pay-tv channel reaching 1.5 million viewers in the U.S. American viewers enjoy a wealth of high quality French language programming, subtitled in English, including up to 300 classic, recent and never-before-seen in the U.S. French language films, around-the-clock newscasts live from Paris, the latest series and TV dramas, premium documentaries, cultural programs and international sports coverage.

In addition to TV5MONDE USA, the company offers four premium theme services in the USA, including TV5MONDE Cinema On Demand, TV5MONDE Style and TiVi5MONDE, 24/7 children's network.

To find channel information and more programming about TV5MONDE USA and its other services, please visit www.tv5mondeusa.com.


