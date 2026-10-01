Fandango to Launch Multi-Studio Bundles and Free Halloween Hub
The streaming platform will offer SCREAM, CHUCKY, and GHOSTBUSTERS alongside new free-to-stream horror hits and exclusive premieres including MAXXXINE.
Fandango announced a Halloween streaming lineup coming to its service this October, highlighted by the launch of Multi-Studio Bundles, a first-of-its-kind offering that lets fans buy multi-studio collections in a single purchase. The new capability breaks from traditional single-studio retail barriers, enabling consumers to own complete franchises and curated collections—including horror staples like SCREAM, SCARY MOVIE, and CHUCKY—in time for the season.
Alongside the new purchase options, Fandango's free ad-supported streaming (AVOD) service is debuting a branded Halloween hub called 'Free to Scream.' The destination offers dozens of free movies across every sub-genre, featuring modern horror hits like FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S, NIGHT SWIM, and LISA FRANKENSTEIN, alongside horror works such as NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD.
October's free streaming highlights include the exclusive free streaming home of the original GHOSTBUSTERS. Viewers can also watch the AVOD premiere of MAxxINE (the final chapter in Ti West's trilogy), a free stream of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, and the AVOD premiere of its companion documentary, STRANGE JOURNEY: THE STORY OF ROCKY HORROR.
Rounding out the October slate are non-horror titles timed to cultural moments, including the tech thriller THE SOCIAL NETWORK, aligned with the theatrical release of THE SOCIAL RECKONING, and a 65th-anniversary presentation of WEST SIDE STORY ahead of its upcoming London stage revival.
Multi-Studio Bundles (TVOD) — Available Sept. 22, 2026
Scary Movie Franchise Bundle (Multi-Studio Bundle)
Scream Franchise Bundle (Multi-Studio Bundle)
Chucky 8-Movie Collection (Multi-Studio Bundle)
The Thing 3-Movie Collection (Multi-Studio Bundle)
Hellboy Franchise Bundle (Multi-Studio Bundle)
Bridget Jones Franchise Bundle (Multi-Studio Bundle)
Paddington Franchise Bundle (Multi-Studio Bundle)
Twisters Franchise Bundle (Multi-Studio Bundle)
Free Streaming Titles & Collections (AVOD) — Available Oct. 1, 2026
Five Nights at Freddy's (2023)
Ghostbusters (1984) — Exclusive to Fandango AVOD
Ghostbusters II (1989)
Ghostbusters (2016)
Lisa Frankenstein (2024)
Maxxine (2024) — AVOD Premiere
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror (2024) — AVOD Premiere
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
The Social Network (2010)
Rob Zombie's Halloween (2007)
Rob Zombie's Halloween II (2009)
Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1994)
West Side Story (1961) — 65th Anniversary Celebration
Cobweb (2023)
Don't Breathe (2016)
Fright Night (2011)
The Replacements (2000)
The Final Girls (2015)
Black Hawk Down (2001)
Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)
In the line of Fire (1993)
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
Oculus (2013)
Strays (2023)
The Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996)
Available Oct. 5, 2026
Night Swim (2024) — Fandango AVOD Premiere
Available Oct. 19, 2026
The Fabelmans (2024)
The Crow (2024)
About Fandango
Fandango is the premier digital destination for movie and TV fans, delivering entertainment experiences across discovery, ticketing, reviews, and at-home streaming. Serving more than 50 million unique visitors monthly, Fandango is the leading online movie ticketer across more than 31,000 U.S. movie screens, operates Rotten Tomatoes, the world's leading entertainment review platform, and offers a premium video-on-demand service featuring more than 300,000 new-release and catalog movies and TV shows, including one of the industry's largest selections of 4K UHD titles. The portfolio also includes Fandango1, which provides exhibitors with a modern, cloud-based cinema operating platform that powers ticketing, concessions, loyalty, payments and more for cinema locations worldwide, and Fandango FanClub, which gives fans access to exclusive perks and rewards.
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