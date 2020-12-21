Facebook Watch & ATTN Announce PEACE OUT 2020

Facebook Watch is premiering Peace Out 2020, the ultimate year-end special and goodbye party to 2020 produced by ATTN:, on Tuesday, December 29 at 12pm PT/3pm ET. You can watch the special on the Facebook Watch page: www.facebook.com/facebookwatch. Check out a sneak peek of Peace Out 2020 that just dropped HERE, only on Facebook Watch.

Hosted by Keke Palmer and David Dobrik, the streaming event will roast the lows of these past 12 months, while also toasting our unexpected accomplishments along the way (sourdough! banana bread! Zoom happy hours!). Through comedy, heart, and a little perspective, the special will bring us all closer together, as we emerge from this once-in-a-lifetime experience and make our way, optimistically, to 2021.

Peace Out 2020 will highlight the most memorable and meme-able moments from the year through comedic bits, dance breaks, spotlights on everyday heroes and more, all while socially distancing ourselves from some of the lesser ones! Here's what the co-hosts have to say about Peace Out 2020:

"I'm so excited to be part of this celebration alongside Keke and the Facebook community," says co-host David Dobrik. "I think we can all agree this year hasn't been the best, but Peace Out 2020 will be a fun way to celebrate the end of the year, and hopefully a better 2021."

"To say this year has been difficult is an understatement," adds co-host Keke Palmer, "but I am thrilled to be celebrating the start of 2021 with David, so many amazing friends and, of course, all the viewers at home during Peace Out 2020."

The star-studded special will feature appearances from celebrities and public figures such as Anne Hathaway, Arielle Vandenberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a performance by Becky G, Bob Saget, Danny DeVito, Gabriel Iglesias, Giancarlo Esposito, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kat Graham, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Olusola, La La Anthony, Matthew McConaughey, Mike Rowe, Nikki Glaser, Noah Cyrus, Rob Riggle, Sarah Tiana & Chris Brockman, Sienna Mae Gomez, Snoop Dogg, Steve Harvey, Tan France and more.

Spotlighting the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Feeding America, Facebook is donating 2.5 million meals on behalf of Peace Out 2020 to help the millions of neighbors in need who have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during this uniquely difficult holiday season.

2020 wasn't all bad! To celebrate the silver linings of the year, Facebook is launching a special challenge hashtag (#GotMeThrough2020Challenge) where fans can share what helped get them through 2020. Whether it's baking, a new furry friend, or video calling with friends, share using the hashtag #GotMeThrough2020Challenge.

· Peace Out 2020 is created and produced by ATTN:, a leading media company when it comes to reaching Gen Z and millennials with entertainment that informs. Tom Werner is also an Executive Producer.