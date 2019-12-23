FX Will Produce a CARRIE Limited Series

Variety reports that FX is producing a limited series based on Stephen King's novel "Carrie."

"Carrie" has been adapted a number of times. A musical version of the story debuted on Broadway in 1988. There are three total film adaptations, including two theatrical releases and one TV movie.

"Carrie" is the story of a bullied teenager getting her comeuppance.

Several other Stephen King titles are being adapted right now. "Jerusalem's Lot," "The Dark Half," "Her Smell," and "The Stand" are all in development in various media and services.

Read the original story on Variety.





