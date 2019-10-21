FX Pilot OLD MAN Adds Alia Shawkat

Variety reports that actress Alia Shawkat has joined "The Old Man," a new FX pilot. Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, and Amy Brenneman round out the cast.

The series centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Thomas Perry wrote the book of the same name on which the series is based.

Shawkat plays Angela, a rising star at the FBI. Angela is a protégé to Deputy Director Harold Harper (Lithgow). Assigned to the pursuit of Chase, Angela is swept into a world of buried secrets and hidden agendas that will put her relationship with Harper to the test.

Shawkat is best known for her appearances on "Arrested Development" and "Search Party." She had a recurring role on "Transparent," and appears in Paul Rudd's new Netflix property "Living With Yourself."

Read the original story on Variety.





