New FURIOUS Clip Warns Danny: That's Not Your Work Phone

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A phone becomes the source of unexpected tension in a new clip from Hulu's FURIOUS, titled "That's Not Your Work Phone." The scene centers on a pointed exchange triggered by the phone itself, continuing the tightly focused, scene-specific promotional approach Hulu has used throughout its rollout of the series.

As with other clips released for the show, this scene is presented without broader context, letting the confrontation over the phone carry the moment on its own. The approach mirrors Hulu's pattern of releasing standalone character exchanges from FURIOUS rather than longer scenes that reveal surrounding plot details.

FURIOUS is now streaming in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, giving viewers the option to see how this exchange fits into the larger story. Hulu has steadily released a string of clips from the series, each spotlighting a different flashpoint between its characters.

The streamer's promotional push for FURIOUS has previously included other tense confrontations, including a scene in which Danny faces off with Mrs. Connelly, underscoring the show's focus on charged, character-driven friction across its marketing materials.

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