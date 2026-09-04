New FURIOUS Clip Puts Characters Through A Jumpy Car Talk Scene

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Hulu released a new scene from FURIOUS titled Jumpy Car Talk, giving viewers another look at the tension running through the drama now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The clip is the latest in a series of short scenes the platform has shared ahead of and following the show's release, each isolating a single moment of friction between its characters.

As with Hulu's other FURIOUS promotional clips, Jumpy Car Talk is presented without surrounding context, focusing entirely on the exchange itself rather than explaining how it fits into the broader plot. The approach mirrors previous releases from the series, including a scene centered on a tense confession from the character Danny and another built around a confrontation with Mrs. Connelly, both of which kept their focus tightly on a single dramatic beat.

FURIOUS is available in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, allowing audiences to place scenes like Jumpy Car Talk within the larger story once they watch the complete series. The clip continues Hulu's pattern of releasing self-contained moments that highlight the show's dramatic tone without spelling out plot details.

The release follows other recent FURIOUS clips from Hulu, including one in which Danny delivers a pivotal confession central to the series' unfolding drama.

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