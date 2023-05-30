FUBAR Tops Netflix's Most Watched Week of May 22

Action reigned this week as Netflix’s Chief Action Officer Arnold Schwarzenegger brought the heat as FUBAR, created by Nick Santora, debuted in the #1 spot on the English TV List with 88.94M hours viewed, MAKING IT the most viewed title this week. With over 12M views (88.94M hours viewed divided by 7.13 runtime hours), the action-comedy, which is Schwarzenegger’s first-ever TV series, appeared in the Top 10 in 90 countries.

And Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother kept the action going on the English Films List where it was #1 for the third week in a row with 34.69M hours viewed. With 212.8M total hours viewed, the action-thriller now has over 108M views (212.8M hours viewed divided by 1.96 runtime hours).

Fans continued to visit the Bridgerton-verse as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story had 42.9M hours viewed on the English TV List. Since its debut, the series has had over 66M overall views (432.2M hours viewed divided by 6.49 runtime hours) and was in the Top 10 in 91 countries. Meanwhile, Season 2 of Bridgerton remained on the list.

In its second week, To All The Boys spinoff XO, Kitty came in #2 with 63.78M hours viewed. Season 6 of Selling Sunset, Season 2 of Firefly Lane and The Night Agent all returned to the list. Fans revisited limited series Maid, which jumped back into the list in the #8 spot, as the drama trended on TikTok.

Two documentaries claimed their spot on the English Films List — Victim/Suspect with 6.6M hours viewed and Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me with 5.55M hours viewed.

New entrants dominated the Non-English Films List with Polish action-adventure Mother’s Day (24.25M hours viewed), German drama Blood & Gold (13.83M hours viewed), Spanish horror Tin & Tina (12.7M hours viewed), German comedy Hard Feelings (10.89M hours viewed) and Mexican drama Where the Tracks End (6.92M hours viewed) all making their first appearances.

Returning favorites included Dutch psychological thriller Faithfully Yours, political satire ¡Que viva México!, French family film Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom and Hindi-language dramedy Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery.

On the Non-English TV side, Spanish thriller Muted moved into the #1 spot with 46.52M hours viewed. Fans flocked to returning titles including Korean dramas Doctor Cha and The Good Bad Mother, Korean post-apocalyptic action series Black Knight and Seasons 1 and 2 of Colombian drama The Marked Heart.

New to the list was Season 2 of music reality competition series Rhythm & Flow France, the first French reality series to enter the Top 10.