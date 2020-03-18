FRIENDS Reunion On Hold at HBOMax

The planned revival of the hit comedy Friends on HBO has been delayed due to the current Covid-19 outbreak.

According to Variety, sources close to the project have confirmed that filming has been pushed to May at the earliest. The revival was meant to launch the streaming service on May 10.

HBO Max spent $425 million dollars for the streaming rights to "Friends," which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The show starred Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Read more at Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You