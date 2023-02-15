FOX to Launch THE MASKED SINGER Experience

As Season Nine of The Masked Singer, television's #1 unscripted series, debuts this evening, FOX and its Web3 media and creative technology company Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL) will launch THE MASKED SINGER Experience, an evolution of the singing competition program's digital fan community with new interactive features, including live show voting polls, token-gated exclusive video content, a points leaderboard and an online rewards store at maskverse.com.

During episodes throughout the season, fans will be able to scan on-air QR codes to play along and vote on which character they believe will progress on to the next round. In participating, fans can LEVEL UP their Loyalty Pass and be able to purchase THE MASKED SINGER Stars, generative Season Nine costume art created by renowned artist Waxbones, to gain deeper access to the Experience.

Points will be awarded to Star holders based on the amount and accuracy of votes they cast throughout the season. A total of 1,050 Masked Singer Stars will be available for purchase for $49.99 USD (approximation, subject to change, based upon the current market price of MATIC), with fan ownership of the Stars ranked in a comprehensive leaderboard on the site.

On February 22, Star holders will be able to watch exclusive content featuring behind-the-scenes and confessionals from this season's contestants, while starting mid-season, THE MASKED SINGER Experience will launch an official online merchandise store, where fans will be allowed to redeem points for an array of digital goods and other items, and be ranked against other fans on a point-based leaderboard. Points and rewards from The Masked Singer's original digital fan club launched in 2021 will be honored in THE MASKED SINGER Experience.

BCL is partnering with MoonPay, the leading Web3 infrastructure provider; Web3Auth, the leading multi-party-computation wallet infrastructure company; Alchemy, the comprehensive developer platform; and the Web3 innovation studio Props Labs to enhance THE MASKED SINGER Experience.

Fans will be able to enter the Experience using either social media accounts or existing wallets through Web3Auth, purchase tokens with credit cards through MoonPay and mint them via MoonPay's HyperMint platform and receive redeemable points through Props Labs' Rewards platform. The Experience's innovative blockchain development also uses Eluvio's novel Content Fabric for video distribution.

The Masked Singer's ninth season will debut tonight at 8:00pm/7:00pm CT. This last Fall, Season Eight of the series averaged 7.3 million multi-platform viewers and ranked as television's #1 unscripted entertainment series for the fourth consecutive year. The Thanksgiving 2022 episode of THE MASKED SINGER marked the night's highest-rated entertainment telecast across both broadcast and cable in over three years and was FOX's #1 Thursday entertainment telecast in more than six years.

The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Entertainment's in-house unscripted studio, FOX Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis and NICK CANNON serve as executive producers. Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.