Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FOX to Launch THE MASKED SINGER Experience

FOX to Launch THE MASKED SINGER Experience

The Masked Singer’s ninth season will debut tonight at 8:00pm/7:00pm CT.

Feb. 15, 2023  

As Season Nine of The Masked Singer, television's #1 unscripted series, debuts this evening, FOX and its Web3 media and creative technology company Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL) will launch THE MASKED SINGER Experience, an evolution of the singing competition program's digital fan community with new interactive features, including live show voting polls, token-gated exclusive video content, a points leaderboard and an online rewards store at maskverse.com.

During episodes throughout the season, fans will be able to scan on-air QR codes to play along and vote on which character they believe will progress on to the next round. In participating, fans can LEVEL UP their Loyalty Pass and be able to purchase THE MASKED SINGER Stars, generative Season Nine costume art created by renowned artist Waxbones, to gain deeper access to the Experience.

Points will be awarded to Star holders based on the amount and accuracy of votes they cast throughout the season. A total of 1,050 Masked Singer Stars will be available for purchase for $49.99 USD (approximation, subject to change, based upon the current market price of MATIC), with fan ownership of the Stars ranked in a comprehensive leaderboard on the site.

On February 22, Star holders will be able to watch exclusive content featuring behind-the-scenes and confessionals from this season's contestants, while starting mid-season, THE MASKED SINGER Experience will launch an official online merchandise store, where fans will be allowed to redeem points for an array of digital goods and other items, and be ranked against other fans on a point-based leaderboard. Points and rewards from The Masked Singer's original digital fan club launched in 2021 will be honored in THE MASKED SINGER Experience.

BCL is partnering with MoonPay, the leading Web3 infrastructure provider; Web3Auth, the leading multi-party-computation wallet infrastructure company; Alchemy, the comprehensive developer platform; and the Web3 innovation studio Props Labs to enhance THE MASKED SINGER Experience.

Fans will be able to enter the Experience using either social media accounts or existing wallets through Web3Auth, purchase tokens with credit cards through MoonPay and mint them via MoonPay's HyperMint platform and receive redeemable points through Props Labs' Rewards platform. The Experience's innovative blockchain development also uses Eluvio's novel Content Fabric for video distribution.

The Masked Singer's ninth season will debut tonight at 8:00pm/7:00pm CT. This last Fall, Season Eight of the series averaged 7.3 million multi-platform viewers and ranked as television's #1 unscripted entertainment series for the fourth consecutive year. The Thanksgiving 2022 episode of THE MASKED SINGER marked the night's highest-rated entertainment telecast across both broadcast and cable in over three years and was FOX's #1 Thursday entertainment telecast in more than six years.

The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Entertainment's in-house unscripted studio, FOX Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis and NICK CANNON serve as executive producers. Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
FLASHDANCE Celebrates 40th Anniversary with 4K Ultra HD Debut Photo
FLASHDANCE Celebrates 40th Anniversary with 4K Ultra HD Debut
Originally released on April 15, 1983, FLASHDANCE was a massive hit—becoming the third highest-grossing film of the year in the U.S.—as well as a pop culture sensation. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards and Irene Cara won for her iconic song “Flashdance…What a Feeling.”   The film is filled with music, drama, and, of course, and dance.
VIDEO: Watch the DRAG RACE ESPAÑA Season Three Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Watch the DRAG RACE ESPAÑA Season Three Trailer
“Drag Race España” is a World of Wonder and Atresmedia Televisión production in collaboration with Buendía Estudios. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, RuPaul Charles, and Tom Campbell executive produce for World of Wonder. Passion Distribution distributes the series globally in line with Passion Distribution. Watch the new video trailer now!
THE GOOD LAWYER to Premiere on March 13 on ABC Photo
THE GOOD LAWYER to Premiere on March 13 on ABC
In the episode, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder. The episode is written by co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, and directed by Ruben Fleischer.

From This Author - Michael Major


T-Pain to Release Covers Album in MarchT-Pain to Release Covers Album in March
February 15, 2023

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”
Dub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty CampbellDub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell
February 15, 2023

Legendary party-starters Dub Pistols release their new single “Moving On” featuring MC and D.J. Natty Campbell. After announcing their forthcoming album Frontline through Cyclone Records, this notorious touring band are carrying the summer atmosphere into these winter months with their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle. 
Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy CentralJane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy Central
February 15, 2023

The show will feature guest performances from Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, and more.
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'
February 15, 2023

John Vanderslice has announced his new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and shared it’s lead single “Crystals 26.” The culmination of a span of ecstatic experimentation with harsh noise and hard drugs, curious samples and cascading sequencers—it is both a new pinnacle for Vanderslice and the manifestation of a revelatory outlook. 
ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12
February 15, 2023

The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.
share