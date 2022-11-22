Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FOX to Air Back-to-Back Night Episodes of THE MASKED SINGER & LEGO MASTERS

The episodes will air on November 23 & 24.

Nov. 22, 2022  

FOX has announced that it will be hosting special back-to-back episodes of THE MASKED SINGER and Lego Masters.

First, on Wednesday, 11/23, it's fright night on THE MASKED SINGER as the singers compete for the final spot in the semi finals. Then, it's a race to the top as the remaining Lego contestants build castles, but no structure is safe from the judges' wrecking ball.

On Thursday, 11/24, gather THE FAMILY to watch the special thanksgiving-themed semi finals episode of the masked singer. Then, movie magic comes to life with an all-new Marvel-themed episode of Lego Masters.

Check out episode descriptions and watch a promo for the episodes here:

About THE MASKED SINGER "Fright Night" Episode

It's fright night on The Masked Singer! The Season Eight contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Get ready to be spooked and delighted as two new contestants enter the competition, and two are unmasked on an all-new "Fright Night" episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 23 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

About THE MASKED SINGER "Battle of the Semi Finals" Episode

Then, three contestants have sung their way to the Semi Finals, and for the first time in THE MASKED SINGER history, a three-way battle will ensue! One contestant will be eliminated and the remaining two will advance to the finals.

Play along with host NICK CANNON and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Watch as THE MASKED SINGER gives thanks in a special all-new "Battle of the Semi Finals" Thanksgiving-themed episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Thursday, Nov. 24 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

About LEGO MASTERS "Wrecking Balls to the Walls" Episode

It's a race to the top as the contestants build tall, strong and stylish castles using only regular bricks. Medieval minifigures selected from a hat determine the theme of each team's castle.

The team that builds the tallest castle is safe from elimination. However, none of the castles are safe from the judges' wrecking ball that ultimately decides the best execution of the challenge in the all-new "Wrecking Balls to the Walls" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9/8c on FOX.

About LEGO MASTERS MARVEL-Themed Episode

On the "Marvel Masters" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9/8c on FOX, the remaining five teams fight to stay in the competition as they recreate iconic action-packed scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each team picks a Super Hero minifigure that represents a battle scene they have to replicate. The pairs have 12 hours to display the energy of their epic movie moment.



