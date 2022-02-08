FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY Sets DVD & Blu-Ray Release

The thrilling new crime-drama, For the Love of Money, arrives on Blu-ray™ + Digital and DVD March 22 from Lionsgate.

Starring Primetime Emmy® winner Katt Williams (2018, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, "Atlanta"; The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2), GRAMMY® nominee Keri Hilson (Don't Waste Your Pretty, Think Like a Man), Rotimi (TV's "Power," Coming 2 America), DC Young Fly (2 Minutes of Fame, TV's "Wild 'N Out on Tour"), Jason Mitchell (TV's "The Chi," Straight Outta Compton), and LisaRaye McCoy (TV's "The Family Business," "All of Us"), For the Love of Money will be available for the suggested retail prices of $21.99 for Blu-ray + Digital and $19.98 for DVD, respectively.

In a criminal underworld that revolves around power, money, and danger, protecting family can lead to dark and desperate measures. Keri Hilson stars as Gigi Davis, a determined single mom who walked away from a billion-dollar family business to chart her own path. When the pressures of building a better life become too much, Gigi is pulled back into a role she tried to escape - and gets caught up in the thrill of the ride.

But when a shadowy figure threatens her daughter's life, Gigi must choose whether to surrender or fight. Katt Williams, Keith Sweat, and LisaRaye McCoy also star in this engrossing crime-thriller.