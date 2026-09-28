FOLLOWING HARRY to Arrive on TVOD Platforms Nationwide

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FOLLOWING HARRY, directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Susanne Rostock (Sing Your Song), will be released Nationwide in the US on Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango and all other major VOD platforms on October 13. The film will also be released Nationwide in Canada on Amazon and Apple TV on October 13.

FOLLOWING HARRY joins legendary artist and civil rights leader Harry Belafonte as he embarks on a deeply personal and reflective journey, inspiring the next generation of entertainers and activists to disrupt injustice across the globe, striving for impactful change.

FOLLOWING HARRY is an intimate documentary that chronicles the last twelve years of legendary Harry Belafonte's life, highlighting the artist-activist's enduring commitment to social justice. Fueled by his tremendous sense of urgency to inspire the next generation of entertainers and activists to stand for justice, the film provides a window into both his public endeavors and private moments, capturing his journey from the aftermath of the death of Trayvon Martin, to his engagements in the protests in Ferguson, the Women's March (which was created in his office), to the deeply and profound conversations in his home. The film ultimately amplifies Harry's belief that 'each generation must be responsible for itself. All I can do is leave behind the crumbs of my experience. I have a trail that you can follow, if you find value in it, pick it up and if you don't, bring something better.'

FOLLOWING HARRY is directed by Susanne Rostock and Produced by Frankie Nasso, Edward Zeng, and Susanne Rostock. Executive Producers include Mimi Polk Gitlin, David Dinerstein, Pamela Belafonte and Jeff Kranzdorf. The Co-Executive Producers are Irene Mu and Kimberly Olsen, and the film is produced by NextG, SparkIce, and Belafonte-Nasso-Zeng Productions, in co-production with MML. The Cinematographer is Martina Radwan and the music for the film was composed by Hahn Rowe.

The film features Harry Belafonte, Aja Monet, Angela Davis, Aloe Blacc, Carmen Perez, Chuck D, Gina Belafonte, Jamie Foxx, Jesse Williams, Kerry Kennedy, Matt Post, Phillip Agnew, Rod Starz, Rosario Dawson, Sean Pica, & Talib Kweli and many more.

FOLLOWING HARRY is a sequel to Rostock's film, Sing Your Song, about Harry Belafonte's earlier life as an artist and activist, which was chosen to open the U.S. Documentary Competition section of the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, where it was described as a story 'told with a remarkable sense of intimacy, visual style and musical panache.' That film continues to be in worldwide theatrical distribution and television broadcast and has aired on HBO. Sing Your Song received top honors in festivals around the world, was shortlisted for an Oscar, and garnered the NAACP Image Award and a Gracie for Outstanding Director.

FOLLOWING HARRY premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Official Selection

Tribeca Film Festival, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Martha's Vineyard Film Festival, and winner of the Sidewalk Film Festival Jury Award, The BronzeLens Cinema & Social Justice Award, and the Cleveland International Film Festival FilmSlam Award.

About Susanne Rostock

Long esteemed as 'an aural and visual poet,' Susanne Rostock's filmmaking spans some of the most compelling documentaries of each decade. Rostock, an Emmy-nominated editor and director, has achieved recognition on a myriad of films that continue to endure and resonate, with her work earning acknowledgement from multiple national and international festivals, theatrical distribution, and airings on numerous television and cable platforms, including HBO, BBC and PBS. Her 20-year multi-award-winning collaboration as editor with director Michael Apted has produced films including The Long Way Home; Incident At Oglala; Me & Isaac Newton; Inspirations; The Power of The Game; and Moving The Mountain. Rostock is presently engaged in producing, directing and editing the documentary Between Starshine and Clay: The Hidden Diary of Diahann Carroll, co-directed by Suzanne Kay and Executive Produced by Serena and Venus Williams.

About Carmen Perez

Carmen Perez is an award-winning civil and human rights leader and Chicana feminist. She is President & CEO of The Gathering for Justice and co-founder of Justice League NYC and Justice League CA where she spearheaded campaigns such as Free Meek Mill and Take a Knee with Colin Kaepernick. Carmen was a National Co-Chair of the 2017 Women's March on Washington, drawing over 5 million people worldwide. Additionally, she co-founded Women's March Inc. and Poderistas. Carmen was named Fortune's Top 50 World Leaders, TIME's 100 Most Influential People, Glamour Woman of the Year, Forbes' 100 Mujeres Mas Poderosas and received the keys to the city of her childhood hometown, Oxnard. Website: www.carmenperezjordan.com

About Blue Harbor Entertainment

Blue Harbor Entertainment is a boutique distributor of independent films designed for the business needs of today's filmmakers. Established in 2023 by industry veterans Amanda Sherwin, Mike Messina and Seth Needle, Blue Harbor offers a much-needed alternative in today's challenging U.S. distribution environment with a structure that empowers filmmakers by providing a comprehensive and full-scale distribution and marketing solution covering theatrical releases, home entertainment, transactional and subscription digital streaming platforms, and television. Notable releases include the hit romantic comedy A Nice Indian Boy starring Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff, the award-winning, untold story of Ronald McDonald House founder Dr. Audrey Evans, Audrey's Children, starring Natalie Dormer, Lilly, the powerful story of equal pay activist Lilly Ledbetter starring Patricia Clarkson, and Ricky, which stars Stephan James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Titus Welliver, and won the directing award at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Recent releases include the Australian box office sensation Kangaroo Island, romantic drama An Autumn Summer, starring Lukita Maxwell and Mark McKenna, and adventure/action epic Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead.

Film Website: https://www.followingharry.org

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