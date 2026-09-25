Black Music Action Coalition Honors Common, Patti LaBelle at 6th Annual Gala

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The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) honored music industry icons and leaders at the 6th annual BMAC Gala, presented by Live Nation, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Hosted by radio personality, lifestyle specialist, and entrepreneur Kenny Burns, the celebration was a love letter to Black music and the artists that have shaped the culture. The night brought together artists, executives, entrepreneurs, advocates, athletes, policymakers, and cultural leaders committed to advancing equity, accountability, access, and opportunity across the entertainment industry.

Honorees

BMAC Sylvia Rhone Visionary Award: Nicole Wyskoarko

BMAC Harry Belafonte Change Agent Award: Common

BMAC Icon Award: Patti LaBelle

BMAC Founders Award: Kevin Shivers, Lee Anderson, Mallory Smith, and Marty Diamond of The Team

BMAC Social Impact Award: Public Enemy

BMAC Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award: Tina Davis

BMAC 365 Award: Arielle Vavasseur, Dylan Siegler, Kristin Jones, Markie Ruzzo, Sharlotte Ritchie, and Susan Mazo of Universal Music Group's Global Impact Team

Event Highlights and Quotes

BMAC Co-Founder, President, and CEO Willie 'Prophet' Stiggers, along with board members Ashaunna K. Ayars, Caron Veazey, Damien Smith, Naima Cochrane, Shawn Holiday, and Shay M. Lawson, welcomed the crowd and thanked them for their continued partnership and support of BMAC over the last six years. Stiggers, with a captivating speech, stated, 'Tonight is bigger than a gala, we're gathering at a moment when too much is at stake for us to simply celebrate and go home. Black music has always been more than music. It has been now we told our story when others tried to write it for us, how we held onto our humanity when this country tried to deny it. We have turned pain into purpose, struggle into sounds, and survival into something the entire world would eventually call culture.'

Stiggers went on to further encourage everyone in the room to make meaningful change and continue the good work of those that came before. He stated, 'Harry Belafonte understood that your platform means nothing if you are afraid to use it. Clarence Avant understood that power was not just getting into the room. It was opening the door and making sure others came through behind you. Quincy Jones showed us that Black genius has no ceiling. And Sylvia Rhone showed generations of Black executives, especially Black women, that we do not just belong in the room, we can lead the room. Those are the shoulders we stand on, now it is our turn.'

Keeping the BMAC tradition of surprise presenters, this year's group of presenters included Dr. Mahlia Hines, who presented to her son Common; director Lee Daniels, who presented to Patti LaBelle; rapper Big Daddy Kane, who presented to Public Enemy; music industry trailblazer Sylvia Rhone, who presented to Nicole Wyskoarko; singer Montell Jordan, who presented to Tina Davis; and BMAC Music Accelerator Program at Tennessee State University participant Jamea Kollie, who presented to The Team.

When accepting the Harry Belafonte Change Agent Award, rapper and activist Common shared tidbits of the wisdom and guidance he received from Belafonte throughout the years about using his platform to uplift not only the Black community but society as a whole. He shared, 'He showed me that having a rebellious heart to speak up, to stand up, rebellion for good things, and putting yourself in harm's way to stand up for millions before you is God at work.'

Throughout the evening, BMAC spotlighted the several initiatives, programs, and grants that funds raised during the gala and all year round support, including the BMAC x America250 initiative, Music Maker grants, Music Accelerator programs, BMAC Live and BMAC Live R&B Tour Edition in collaboration with Live Nation, and the BMAC Restore & Rebuild LA Program.

Stiggers invited all youth and students who have participated in BMAC's programs to join him onstage for a moment of recognition and applause. Coming from all corners of the room, the youth and students filled the stage, showcasing the many lives BMAC is changing by giving them access to opportunities and music education they might not have been able to receive before.

Additionally, Altadena families who were impacted by last year's Eaton Fires were also in attendance. These families are supported by BMAC through the BMAC Restore & Rebuild LA Program, which provides them with monthly financial relief and stability to help them retain or rebuild their homes and restore the historically Black city to its glory.

A surprise musical tribute to Patti LaBelle from Chanté Moore and Le'Andria Johnson, who sang renditions of a few of her biggest hits, including 'The Best Is Yet To Come', 'Love, Need And Want You', and 'You Are My Friend', was met with thunderous applause from attendees.

The evening featured additional performances from MAJOR with a soulful performance of 'Why I Love You', dedicated to all of the artists, creators, and activists that have shaped Black music and culture, along with marking the 10th anniversary of the song; and Big Daddy Kane with 'Smooth Operator' and 'Warm It Up'.

After accepting the BMAC Icon Award, Patti LaBelle was surprised with a special gift from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and BMAC – she was given a plaque commemorating her legendary career and her infectious music. She graciously thanked the RIAA and BMAC along with the crowd with air kisses.

After receiving a standing ovation from the audience, Public Enemy members Flavor Flav and Chuck D empowered the attendees to make real change in the world and within the Black community. In a rousing speech that had attendees on their feet, Chuck D bellowed, 'Action means do something, coalition means we're all together – there's no 'I' or 'little you'. We turn 'me' into 'we', and that's what it's all about.' Together, they led the whole room in chants of 'Fight the Power'.

The evening raised critical funds to support BMAC's grants, career/mentorship, and advocacy initiatives, including the Guaranteed Income Program and Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program with hip-hop superstar Gunna, both aimed at empowering emerging music artists and industry executives; Music Maker Grants for emerging talent in partnership with cultural leaders like Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Victoria Monét, the Luther Vandross Foundation, the James Brown Estate, and the late Chubbie Baby; music business pipeline programs designed to create direct pathways into the live entertainment industry including BMAC Live and BMAC Live R&B Tour Edition in collaboration with Live Nation; and the BMAC Restore & Rebuild LA Program, which provides direct monthly support to Altadena residents impacted by the Eaton Fires.

Previous BMAC Gala honorees include John Legend, LL Cool J, Usher, Keke Palmer, The Weeknd, Lizzo, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Kai Cenat, Trae tha Truth, Lil Baby, Sylvia Rhone, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Scott Mills, Louis Carr, Constance Orlando, and more.

The gala was designed and produced by Rikki Hughes and the Magic Lemonade team, alongside Donna Grecco of Primary Wave and members of the BMAC Board of Directors. Rance and Dammo of 1500 or Nothin' served as the evening's musical directors.

About BMAC

The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) is a unified force of racial equity and justice within the music industry, using the power of its collective voice to strengthen communities and drive systemic change.

The Coalition advocates on behalf of artists, songwriters, producers, managers, agents, executives, and lawyers to create and expand access, equity, and opportunity through Music Maker Grants and Mentorship, Music Business Accelerator and Pathway Programs, Economic Assistance and Mentorship, as well as Convenings, Summits, and Cultural Moments.

BMAC drives music industry reform through research and public accountability reports and advances policy change focused on social and racial justice and the protection of artists, with particular emphasis on issues that directly impact Black people and Black communities. Regarding AI, BMAC advocates for a network of music managers, entertainment attorneys, and creatives, and says that in its ongoing fight for economic justice, AI remains a central priority.

To learn more, visit www.bmacoalition.org.

Photo Credit: Getty Images



Photo Credit: Getty Images

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