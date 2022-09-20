FIRE ISLAND to Receive Ensemble Tribute at 32nd Annual Gotham Awards

The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced TODAY that the cast of Andrew Ahn's FIRE ISLAND will receive the Ensemble Tribute during the 32nd annual Gotham Awards Ceremony taking place live and in person on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Nominations for the Gotham Awards will be announced live on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Written by Joel Kim Booster, FIRE ISLAND features an ensemble cast of Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams, Zane Phillips, and Margaret Cho. Set in the iconic Pines, the film is an unapologetic, modern day romantic comedy showcasing a diverse, multicultural examination of queerness and romance.

Inspired by the timeless pursuits from Jane Austen's classic Pride and Prejudice, the story centers around two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) who set out to have a legendary summer adventure with the help of cheap rosé and their cadre of eclectic friends.

Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, stated: "Beyond delivering a wildly hilarious queer romantic comedy, FIRE ISLAND beautifully expresses the concept of found family.

The remarkably funny cast truly feels like a family and their incredible individual talent and overall group chemistry is on display in every scene of the film. We're proud to honor this excellent ensemble with the Ensemble Tribute at this year's Gotham Awards Ceremony."

Directed by Andrew Ahn (Spa Night, Driveways) from a script by Joel Kim Booster (Sunnyside), Searchlight Pictures made the film, shot in and around the Pines, in 2021 with JAX Media. The film, which is produced by Tony Hernandez, John Hodges, and Brooke Posch, made its world premiere as the opening night of New York's NewFest Pride in June to kick off Pride, followed by a release on Hulu domestically and Disney+ Star internationally.

The film received rave reviews from critics. With a 94% positive rating, the Rotten Tomatoes consensus reads, "brought to life by a tremendously talented cast, the breezily entertaining FIRE ISLAND proves there are still fresh ways to update Austen."

As the first major awards ceremony of the fall season, the Gotham Awards provide critical early recognition and media attention to worthy independent films and series and their writers, directors, producers, and actors with twelve competitive awards categories. The awards are also unique for their ability to assist in catapulting award recipients prominently into national awards season attention. Nominations will be announced on October 25, 2022, and the Gotham Awards Ceremony will take place on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The Gotham champions the future of storytelling by connecting artists with essential resources at all stages of development and distribution. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Gotham Labs, Filmmaker Magazine, the Gotham Awards, and Gotham EDU.

The Gotham Awards, one of the leading honors for independent film and television, provides early acknowledgement to groundbreaking independent films and television series. Selected by distinguished juries and presented in New York City, the home of independent film, the Gotham Awards are the first honors of the film awards season.

This public showcase honors the filmmaking community, expands the audience for independent films, and supports the work that The Gotham Film & Media Institute does behind the scenes throughout the year to bring such films to fruition.