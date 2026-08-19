 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

FINDING EMILY Stars Angourie Rice, Spike Fearn Attend LA Screening

Minnie Driver also stars in the film, directed by Alicia MacDonald and written by Rachel Hirons.

By:
FINDING EMILY Stars Angourie Rice, Spike Fearn Attend LA Screening

Angourie Rice and Spike Fearn attended a special screening of FINDING EMILY at the Alamo Drafthouse on August 18th in Los Angeles. Director Alicia MacDonald also attended the screening.

FINDING EMILY will release in theaters nationwide on August 28th. The film is directed by Alicia MacDonald and written by Rachel Hirons, with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Olivier Kaempfer serving as producers. It stars Angourie Rice, Spike Fearn, and Minnie Driver.

When a lovesick musician is given the wrong number for his dream girl, he teams up with a driven psychology student to find her. Together, they spark a hilarious campus-wide frenzy that tests their own hearts and ambitions along the way.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Focus Features


Photo Credit: Getty Images for Focus Features
Recent Articles
Jaafar Jackson Talks Continuing Michael Jackson's Legacy
Jaafar Jackson Talks Continuing Michael Jackson's Legacy
8/13/2026
Baby Opie's Dance Moment Gets A Deeper Meaning On JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Baby Opie's Dance Moment Gets A Deeper Meaning On JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
8/14/2026
Amanda Knox Responds To Petition Calling For Cancellation Of Edinburgh Fringe Show CARTWHEEL
Amanda Knox Responds To Petition Calling For Cancellation Of Edinburgh Fringe Show CARTWHEEL
8/7/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts