FINDING EMILY Stars Angourie Rice, Spike Fearn Attend LA Screening

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Angourie Rice and Spike Fearn attended a special screening of FINDING EMILY at the Alamo Drafthouse on August 18th in Los Angeles. Director Alicia MacDonald also attended the screening.

FINDING EMILY will release in theaters nationwide on August 28th. The film is directed by Alicia MacDonald and written by Rachel Hirons, with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Olivier Kaempfer serving as producers. It stars Angourie Rice, Spike Fearn, and Minnie Driver.

When a lovesick musician is given the wrong number for his dream girl, he teams up with a driven psychology student to find her. Together, they spark a hilarious campus-wide frenzy that tests their own hearts and ambitions along the way.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Focus Features



Photo Credit: Getty Images for Focus Features

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