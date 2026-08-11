FABIÁN Makes Miami Debut with Jam Session at Creative Monday Series

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

FABIÁN played his first show in Miami as part of the Creative Monday: Jam Session series, performing with his band at Tripping Animals Brewing. The Peruvian-American singer-songwriter built a set that made room for improvisation, shifting dynamics and spontaneous exchanges with the audience.

The format offered a closer look at one of the qualities beginning to distinguish FABIÁN: his musicianship beyond simply performing his songs. Through live arrangements and moments of improvisation with his band, the artist moved across different musical nuances while commanding the room naturally, interacting with the audience and bringing them into the flow of the show.

His setlist featured original songs including 'Golpe,' 'Pared,' 'Contraste,' 'Sin pantallas,' 'Líneas Paralelas,' 'Lejos' and 'Qué lástima,' alongside renditions of widely recognized songs such as 'Mientes tan bien' and 'Es por ti.'

For 'Mientes tan bien,' FABIÁN welcomed special guest Marcelo Rubio, who joined him onstage to perform the classic as a duet. The covers also became a point of connection with the audience and revealed another dimension of FABIÁN as a performer, bringing familiar songs into his own musical language while preserving the spontaneous nature of the jam session.

The performance comes just days after his appearance at BMI El Acoustic Lounge at LAMC 2026, held July 30 at SOB's in New York City, and continues a period of growing activity for the artist. FABIÁN is also preparing to release a new single this month, continuing this new chapter in his career.

Backed by a pop proposal and a level of musicianship that becomes especially evident live, FABIÁN is beginning to emerge as one of the new voices in Latin music worth watching closely. His appearance at LAMC and his first performance in Miami point in the same direction: toward a young artist who is still revealing just how much he is capable of.

The Miami show followed the artist's appearance at BMI El Acoustic Lounge during LAMC 2026 at SOB's in New York, and comes as FABIÁN prepares to release a new single.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...