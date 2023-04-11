Extended THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING Adds More Theatrical Dates

Due to overwhelming fan demand, Fathom Events and Warner Bros., along with Legion M and Lost Odyssey, are adding more dates to celebrate 20 years of "The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King" featuring special screenings of the film's acclaimed extended edition.

In addition to the sold-out dates of Thursday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 19 in the U.S., as well as a screening set for Thursday, April 20 in Canada where tickets are still available, new dates include:

"The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King" Theatrical Screenings

Friday, April 14

Saturday, April 15

Sunday, April 16

Monday, April 17

Tuesday, April 18

Thursday, April 20

Tickets for the 20th Anniversary of "The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King" can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

The conclusion of the trilogy follows Gandalf and Aragorn leading the World of Men against Sauron's army to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with THE ONE Ring.

Prior to each screening, attendees will be treated to a special introduction by franchise star Elijah Wood, as he discusses the lasting impact of the "Lord Of The Rings" universe and the rich worlds and beloved characters that keep viewers coming back for more. Fans will also be treated to exclusive coverage of the new "Lord Of The Rings" tabletop game, as a celebrity panel embarks on their own adventure into Middle-Earth to raise support for Extra Life For Kids, in conjunction with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.