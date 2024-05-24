Exclusive: Kimiko Glenn and Kimia Behpoornia Perform 'Block Party in Brickland' from CITY ISLAND SINGS!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from City Island Sings!, a new series of community-minded music videos from the Augenblick Studio’s Future Brain Media.

The series’ inaugural season consists of ten music videos, each with a catchy and informative song tackling a range of topics, from the importance of voting to appreciating school workers.

Kimia Behpoornia is the lead character - lightbulb Watt – and Kimiko Glenn plays Watt’s best friend Windy (a kite). In the video, Watt and Windy explore their local Brickland block party and all the things that make it great: the music, the food, the games, and most of all, the different kinds of people who come together to celebrate.

Watch the video here!

About City Island Sings!

The musical series is a new spin-off of its namesake, City Island! animated comedy shorts for early elementary schoolers that focus on a civics curriculum and explore the people and places that keep a community (and society) afloat, including series star Watt, an enthusiastic little lightbulb with big ideas, and his best friend Windy, a friendly kite with a dreamy personality. Like its predecessor, City Island Sings! is set in City Island, a thriving metropolis with businesses, organizations, government institutions, and a diverse citizenry, where every car, tree, building, and lightbulb(!) is a character with its own name and distinctive personality.

In City Island Sings!, songs pay tribute to a “who’s who” of music influences, from Johnny Cash and The Beatles to Devo, Dua Lipa, and beyond. The song featured in the episode, "Let's Vote" is an homage to David Bowie and his “Let’s Dance” (which the adults in THE ROOM will immediately pick up on). Adult audiences will also appreciate the visual inspirations, which include Mary Blair, one of Walt Disney’s most well-loved and influential art directors, and “Sesame Street,” along with celebrated pop artists Keith Haring and Roy Lichtenstein.

City Island, from creator Aaron Augenblick and Future Brain Media, is a series of animated shorts for early elementary school-aged children set in a thriving metropolis and living city, where every object is a character. It includes local organizations, government institutions, and a diverse citizenry (like main character Watt, a lightbulb, and his friend Windy, a kite), while highlighting topics like cooperation, conflict resolution, and city planning. The series aims to help foster young viewers’ understanding of how cities and communities work.

