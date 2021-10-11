Exclusive: ABC's THE CONNERS Star Michael Fishman Tapped To Direct More Episodes

Actor Michael Fishman has been with the long-running series Roseanne and its spin-off show, The Conners, as the main character D.J. Conner, but is now making his way into the directors chair!

Broadway World has exclusively learned that Fishman, after his success in the director's chair last year on the show including the show's Halloween episode, has been signed-on to direct 4 and possibly more episodes of the current 20 episode series this season. The 4 is the most of any director this season and most by any actual cast member in the show's history.

Fishman took to Instagram after directing a recent episode and wrote, "Growing up on set dreaming of being a #Director to come FULL CIRCLE getting to lead @abcnetwork stand out comedy @theconnersabc is truly humbling."

The Conners follows the iconic family, Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J., demonstrating that laughter, conversation and love can overcome anything. THE FAMILY grapples with issues including parenting, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging, and in-laws. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns, with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.

The Conners stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.