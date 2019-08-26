Eva Longoria Will Direct FLAMIN' HOT Cheetos Movie

Deadline reports that Eva Longoria will direct upcoming biopic Flamin' Hot. The film is about Richard Montanez, who created the spicy Flamin' Hot Cheetos snack. Lewis Colick wrote the script.

Richard rose from humble beginnings to achieve the American Dream: THE SON of a Mexican immigrant, Richard was a janitor at Frito-Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin' Hot Cheetos. His creation, inspired by the flavors of his community, revitalized the company and disrupted the food industry, creating a Pop culture phenomenon that continues today.

Longoria will direct several upcoming projects with her production company Unbelievable Entertainment, including "24/7." She will star in that opposite Kerry Washington.

Longoria is also known for her work in front of the camera. She is best known for starring in all seven seasons of "Desperate Housewives."

