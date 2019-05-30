EstrellaTV's Hit Show TENGO TALENTO, MUCHO TALENTO Reveals $100,000 Grand Prize Winner

EstrellaTV, a leading Spanish-language broadcasting network in the U.S., announced today that its #1 hit talent competition show "Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento" has crowned a winner for its 20thSeason.

Denver, Colorado native Manuel Reza, a 17-year old senior at Adams City High School, was crowned this season's winner. Reza won a grand prize of $100,000 along with a career launching opportunity and support from the EstrellaTV Network. Reza's parents are originally from Chihuahua, Mexico, and he only discovered his passion for singing two years ago. Week after week Reza captivated and intrigued the judges' and audience's attention with his youthful personality and gifted voice. Reza now hopes to pursue a career in the Regional Mexican music industry.

Now in its 10thyear, "Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento," is EstrellaTV's premier talent competition show and a consistent viewer favorite. The show seeks to find America's next big Hispanic superstar and it features four of the most recognizable Latin celebrity judges in Hispanic television: Pepe Garza, the leading radio programmer and tastemaker in Regional Mexican music, recording superstar Ana Barbara, Regional Mexican music sensation Gerardo Ortiz and beloved radio and TV personality Don Cheto, of the nationally Syndicated Don Cheto Radio Network.

"Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento" holds auditions for thousands of contestants across the country IN SEARCH OF American's next big Hispanic superstar.The judges and millions of viewers make one talented person's dreams come true with a $100,000 grand prize.





